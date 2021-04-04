2023: Big scramble for Buhari’s seat

Onyekachi Eze Less than two years to the 2023 election, the political landscape is getting heated up as scores of politicians are showing interest in the presidency, ahead of the termination of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Though only the duo of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello have either overtly or covertly indicated interest in the position. Political pundits observed that the fact that Tinubu co-chaired the 11 Arewa House Lecture penultimate Saturday in Kaduna, few days after he donated N50 million to fire victims in Katsina State, and icing the cake by hosting of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, to mark his 69 birthday, held for the first time in Kano State, were more than coincidences.

Other strong contenders are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal who are said to be waiting for the whistle of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to openly declare for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Similarly, a former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has indicated interest in the race just like Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former Chairman of Pfizer Specialist Limited and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

The list continues. Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi is equally nursing presidential ambition. His aide last week was quoted to have ruled out persons over 60 years of age from leading the country in 2023- a veiled reference to Tinubu who is said to be in different political camp with the governor.

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed is also said to be nursing presidential ambition, just like former Rivers State governor and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi is said to be showing interest as well. The list seems endless.

What are the chances of these aspirants in the election? What the factors that may turn the table to their favour, or may be a hindrance to their ambition? Below is an examination of individual aspirant’s strengths and weaknesses.

Bola Tinubu

If the APC ticket is given on merit, it should go to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Apart from monetary contribution, it is irrefutable that no member of the party contributed to the success of APC in the 2015 presidential election more than Tinubu.

Though four political parties came together to form what is now known as a legacy party, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), led by Tinubu was the most potent force. ACN had the highest number of governors (five), compared to the other parties – the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the nPDP, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

His manifest leadership position in the party in the South-West remains undeniable, the list of his former political mentees like Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former governor now Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed and even Governor Kayode Fayemi attests to his brinkmanship.

With his role in the emergence many governors, senators, federal and state lawmakers, especially within his zone, as well as philanthropic activities and network of friends across the country he seemed to have ready and willing hands to support his across all political divides.

But to Tinubu’s disadvantage is his geopolitical zone, the South-West that has produced a President, Vice President and Speakers of House of Representatives, in this democratic dispensation.

The agitation is that South -West has had its fair share, and has been adequately compensated for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which, Moshood Abiola, from South West won, and which was annulled by the military. Again, Tinubu wants to be seen in the mold of former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The people of the region see Tinubu’s politics to be at variance with that of Awolowo, and they are ready to shoot him down. PDP chieftain in Kano State Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, captured it very vividly. Gwarzo countered Tinubu’s claim that the decision to host his birthday party and colloquium in Kano, was for national interest and cohesion.

“It (colloquium in Kano) has nothing to do with national cohesion and unity. When people were asked to stand up to be counted, he wasn’t there. So many things happened recently with the most recent one being the barbaric violence that erupted in Shasa, Ibadan.

“Being a political leader of the South- West, at least as far as APC is concerned, Tinubu should have asked for restraint and seen to be active in trying to quell the looming crisis.

“As someone who is aspiring to be president of this country, Tinubu should have risen to that occasion and talked positively. You don’t just come and hold your colloquium here (Kano) and think that will be a panacea for national unity.

“As far as I am concerned, it is purely a political move, more about 2023. The APC government has failed and Tinubu is not saying anything. So many lives are being lost on a daily basis, not only in the South West.”

Tinubu’s albatross in the South West was his “insensitive” comment when he paid condolence visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, former leader of pan-Yoruba cultural association, Afenifere, on the brutal murder of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

The former governor was quoted to have declared: “where are the cows,” an attempt to exonerate killer herdsmen of the crime. Some key power brokers in the country are reportedly averse to emergence of Tinubu as President of Nigeria, the very manner opposed to his desire to become vice presidential candidate in 2014, and consequently compelled him to recommend Prof. Osinbajo.

Though unproven, the inability of some of his key supporters to attend the 12th colloquium in Kano has been attributed to the handiwork of these power brokers.

However, some observers have argued that South-West governors and many others nationwide would work assiduously for him, unlike the case of Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, who became President without the support of his geo-political zone.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku, candidate of PDP in 2019 presidential election, served out his tenure as Vice President in 2007. He has been running for presidency, but it was only twice, 2007 and 2019 that his name appeared on the INEC ballot. Atiku’s brightest chance was in 2019 when he came second behind President Muhammadu Buhari of APC, who was eventually declared winner in an election the PDP believed it won but was rigged out.

The former Vice President still remains a joker for PDP in 2023 and parades the financial war chest and national support to battle other aspirants for the party’s ticket.

He is from the North- East, one of the two regions PDP committee that reviewed the party’s performance in the 2019 general election accepted to have “had the shortest stints at the presidency, and should be given special consideration in choosing the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 elections.” But Atiku may face stiff opposition from party members for his seeming abandonment of the party after the 2019 elections.

The former Vice President attended PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and other activities of the party only once, in 2019 where he suggested that a committee be set up to review the performance at the election. Since then, he has made Dubai his permanent residence.

Again, the table seemed to have turned against him as PDP governors appeared to have taken over the party’s structure and are prepared to ensure that one of them flies the PDP flag in the 2023 presidential election.

Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor came second in the November 2018 PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt. He is now Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), an umbrella body of all the 36 Nigerian governors.

These positions have positioned the former Speaker of House of Representatives for the 2023 battle for the presidency. The wedding of his son last November was more like a political gathering which put foot soldiers on the ground to drum support for his presidential ambition. Tambuwal lost the PDP ticket to Atiku in 2018 due to disunity among governors of the party.

This time, he has positioned himself to battle whosoever that may be interested in the ticket. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives has been able to galvanise PDP governors and make them show interest in the affairs of the party. The last time the governors met, all the 15 PDP governors except two, were in attendance.

This is an indication of their preparedness to work together, unlike in 2018. Tambuwal has the moral and financial support of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, one of the influential and respected leaders of PDP. Wike who is nursing vice presidential ambition, is ready to break bank to ensure that Tambuwal emerges PDP candidate in 2023.

But this appears to be a disadvantage to the former Speaker. Many party leaders, including state governors, are uncomfortable with Wike’s overbearing influence, and they have threatened to work against Tambuwal’s ambition on account of this.

Again, Tambuwal is from North -West, the same zone that produced late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and now, Buhari. Most people would like the President rotate to other part of the country, or at most, other geopolitical zone in the north.

Bukola Saraki

The former President of the Senate is a respected political strategist. Many people did not take him seriously when he indicated interest to contest the Senate presidency in 2015. Against all odds, Saraki defeated the APC’s preferred candidate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

He retained the position for four years despite machinations of the presidency and APC leadership to oust him. Saraki came third at the PDP national convention in 2018, and was appointed Director General of the party’s 2019 campaign council.

At the moment, he is heading the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee. The former Kwara Sate governor is respected in Nigeria’s political cycle. His current position may have afforded him the opportunity to sell his candidature

.

He has been able to restore peace in PDP and assuage the feelings of aggrieved members. But Saraki is facing the challenge of identity, having hails from Kwara State in North Central Nigeria, and he is a Yoruba by tribe.

Whenever there is any political office to be shared, Fulani, in the North-West, or at most the Kanuris in the North-East, see it as their birthright, leaving out the North Central. Worse still, North Central Yoruba are at a great disadvantage. They are neither accepted by their kith and kin in the South-West nor by the North, as one of them.

That was the problem Bukola’s father, Olusola Saraki, faced when he wanted to run for presidency in 1999 on the platform of now defunct All Peoples Party (APP). The former President of the Senate might face the same problem in 2023. And again, Tambuwal and other PDP governors might not have forgiven him for betraying them in 2018.

Saraki was said to have assured Tambuwal of his support to pick the PDP ticket, only for him to declare interest in that same position, not knowing that he was allegedly working for Atiku, so as to be made DG of Atiku’s campaign council.

Orji Uzor Kalu

(OUK) Senate Majority Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu represents Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State in the 9th National Assembly. He served as governor of Abia State for eight years (two terms) on the platform of the PDP.

He formed and was a member of PPA on the platform in which he contested Senatorial election and lost. He is one of the presidential hopefuls in the South-East on the platform of APC. He has rivalry in the presidential ticket of APC in the person of Senator Rochas Okorocha and the governor of Ebonyi State,

Davi Umahi. He has made remarkable impact in the lives of his people especially in Abia North -Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umenneochi – where he has his imprimatur in the form of people-oriented projects. He has completed work on 17 road rehabilitation projects and 50 schools while others are receiving attention.

The senator declared that he has asked FERMA to also rehabilitate the Item road which he constructed as the governor 20 years ago. Orji, who is highly rated in the South-East is believed to have ruffled some feathers for supporting the proposed establishment of RUGA in the zone. He and Rochas Okorocha have a good reach in the North.

Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State governor is currently NGF Chairman. His two-term tenure ends next year. He first became governor in 2010 after the Appeal Court annulled the election of Segun Oni.

Fayemi lost his first re-election to Ayodele Fayose in 2014, but returned in 2018 to win a reelection. Before his reelection in 2018, Fayemi served had served as Minister of Solid Minerals Development in the President Buhari’s first tenure. He was of Tinubu political family, but has disagreed with him, to chart his personal political course.

The Ekiti governor belongs to a political family in APC that is opposed to Tinubu, and hopes to be made candidate of the party to spite the former Lagos State governor. Last week, after Tinubu went to Kano for his 69th birthday and colloquium, one of Kayode’s aides said any presidential candidate over 60 years of age should not contest the election.

The Ekiti governor has since distanced himself from the statement. Fayemi may face the problem of low acceptability. The governor is not very popular politically outside South-West, hence how he hopes to win the presidential election if nominated by the APC is a major issue Again, he is from South West that has had its fair share of political leadership since 1999.

Yahaya Bello

Popularly known as “White Lion,” Governor Yahaya Bello is the first from Kogi minority ethnic group to become governor of the state.

He won re-election in 2019 against all odds. Bello is a force to be reckoned with in APC and currently chairs the party’s Mobilisation Committee of Women, Youth and People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) for membership revalidation and registration exercise.

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) gave him award as women-friendly governor, by ensuring that all the elected local government vice chairmen in Kogi State are women.

But Bello activities are mired in controversy. His performance in office is less satisfactory.

At a time Nigerians are demanding that young people should be given opportunity in national leadership, Kogi State governor is not a good ambassador. Bello’s position regarding the coronavirus

pandemic does not show leadership. He openly kicked against the vaccination against the virus that is known to have killed many people across the world.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha who represents Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State has great political history and experience. He was governor of Imo State for two terms, having governed the state from 2011 to 2019. He has contested the presidential ticket three times on different political parties.

In 2003, he contested the ANPP presidential ticket against President Buhari and came second; in 2007 he contested the PDP presidential ticket and was defeated by late President Musa Yar’Adua and in 2014 he contested the APC Presidential ticket as a sitting governor of Imo State and he was defeated by president Buhari as he came fourth.

Since 1999, Senator Okorocha has been in the corridors of power as he has worked with president or the other. He was the war chest to prosecute Presidential election just as he has wide range of contact with his foundation (Rochas Foundation). He says of himself: I am an Igboman, breed in Hausa land and made his riches from Yoruba land.

Peter Obi

Obi, a Banker who turned politician in 2003 had contested the Anambra State governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). On this platform, he governed Anambra two terms. He can be said to be one of the best governors the country has produced since 1999.

He is since as a frugal but resourceful person in governance and joined PDP when he felt out with the present governor of Anambra State, Governor Willie. Obi had wanted to be Minister in former President Goodluck Jonathan administration but was defeated in the political intrigues by former FRSC boss, Osita Chidoka.

Obi, popularly known as ‘Okwute’ among his Igbo kinsmen is the captain of the Igbos first eleven in the PDP presidential race. Sani Yerima Senator Sani Yerima was a two time governor of Zamfara State.

He governed the state from 1999 to 2007. Yerima became popular in governance not through infrastructural development or dividends of Democracy but Sharia law. Senator Yerima is from North -West, where the incumbent president is from and it might be difficult for the presidency to be retained in the zone. Nasir El-Rufai Governor Nasir el-Rufai is in his second term as the governor of the state.

The accidental public servant became popular when he served as Minister of FCT during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime. The Kaduna State governor restored the Abuja master plan to a large extent that has given the metropolis its present look.

It is said that an el-Rufai Presidency would not be hijacked by any cabal as he knows what to do. Like Yerima, he is from the North-West and it might be difficult for him to succeed President Buhari is also from North- West.

