2023: Birnin Gwari asks Tinubu to tackle insecurity, others if elected

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Kaduna State, on Monday asked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to tackle the security challenges facing the area if elected. A number of terror attacks have taken place in Birnin-Gwari communities, claiming many lives and property. The union made the demand when Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima visited the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Mallam Zubairu Maigwari, on Monday.

The group said some of their eople protest during visits by politicians canvassing votes because they are at the mercy of criminals. Meanwhile, Tinubu donated N50 million to the people displaced by bandits and other criminal elements in the area. The BEPU recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai made a similar visit to the area in 2015 and pledged to address the security issues in the area even if it would take him to move Government House to Birnin-Gwari. The group said: “It is on this that we are making the following demands to the presidential candidate (Tinubu). “We are in dire need of peace. We want him to give priority to security. For Birnin-Gwari, security is our number one and main priority. We all believe that if our security problem is addressed.”

 

