2023: Bishop blames politicians for insecurity, growing poverty in Nigeria

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Reverend Stephen Mamza, has warned politicians “not to repeat the politics of the past that has retarded the progress of the country” ahead of the 2023 election. He decried insecurity, growing poverty and youth unemployment in the country. The Adamawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) stressed the need for politicians to be steadfast, humble and ready to serve rather than regard themselves as masters of the masses.

The cleric said: “As we enter the electioneering year ahead of the 2023 general elections, our politicians need not to repeat the politics of the past that has retarded the progress of the country. “Politicians have failed the country in all spheres of human endeavour and there is a need for them to sit up for the masses to reap the much-needed dividends of democracy.”

Mamza spoke with journalists in Yola. He reminded politicians to be extra careful in their campaigns as Nigerians continue to grapple with the issues of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and bad economy, among others. He reminded politicians that they should not forget that they are working for the people and should always regard themselves as servants of the people that voted them into office and not as lords. Mamza advised the youths to resist being used as thugs by politicians not to jeopardize their future.

