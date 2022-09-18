News

2023: Bishops task INEC on tech deployment for polls

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying new technology to the electoral process.

 The group is confident that the development will help check fraud in the 2023 general elections.

However, the clerics told INEC to ensure that the technology is transparently deployed during the polls.

They made the call in a communiqué at the end of their Second Plenary Meeting at the Sacred Heart Pastoral/Retreat Centre, Orlu, Imo State, on Friday.

In the communiqué signed by Most Rev Lucius Ugorji (President) and Most Rev. Donatus Ogun (Secretary), the bishops commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the new Electoral Bill.

They said: “Elections are fast approaching. We commend the National Assembly and the President for enacting and signing into law the Electoral Bill 2022.

“We acknowledge the President’s commitment to ensuring a level playing ground for all candidates in the elections. Furthermore, we commend INEC for its innovations, especially in the area of technology, to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“We, however, enjoin the Commission to ensure that this technology is transparently deployed in order to increase the confidence of the people in the electoral process. Politics is a noble vocation.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

