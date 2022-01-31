2023: Blame Nigerians for 2019 election errors – Catholic secretariat

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has insisted that Nigerians should be blamed for the bad leadership in the country, urging Nigerians to correct such in 2023. The CSN also urged Nigerians to address “past mistakes” while the build up to the 2023 elections gathers momentum, especially in choosing the coun- try’s next President. The National Director of Social Communications in CSN, Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, stated these in Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to shun politicians who play the dual cards of religion and ethnicity as a smokescreen for their sinister interest, saying that Nigeria cannot afford to elect such people in 2023. He said: “The next dispensation, which we eagerly look forward to with hope, does not give room for trading blames or for those petty partisanship, which have often been defined along tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliations. “These tools in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerise and exploit the people; most politicians use them as a smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions.”
Related Articles
Concerns as $15bn Petro Union judgement hangs over Nigeria amidst rising debts
Federal Government’s move to borrow an additional $4.179 billion has sparked outrage across the country. This has prompted economists and financial analysts to warn against Nigeria’s debt profile and the repercussions for the economy. The most recent statistics published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that as of March 2021, the country’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Learn to be productive, self-reliant, Gbajabiamila tells youth
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant at this time. Gbajabiamila’s counsel was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi. In commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian youth […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola over N12bn Ohafia/Arochukwu road project
Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has applauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the second section of the Ohafia/ Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road project. Kalu, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)