2023: Blame Nigerians for 2019 election errors – Catholic secretariat

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has insisted that Nigerians should be blamed for the bad leadership in the country, urging Nigerians to correct such in 2023. The CSN also urged Nigerians to address “past mistakes” while the build up to the 2023 elections gathers momentum, especially in choosing the coun- try’s next President. The National Director of Social Communications in CSN, Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, stated these in Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to shun politicians who play the dual cards of religion and ethnicity as a smokescreen for their sinister interest, saying that Nigeria cannot afford to elect such people in 2023. He said: “The next dispensation, which we eagerly look forward to with hope, does not give room for trading blames or for those petty partisanship, which have often been defined along tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliations. “These tools in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerise and exploit the people; most politicians use them as a smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions.”

