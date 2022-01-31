News Top Stories

2023: Blame Nigerians for 2019 election errors – Catholic secretariat

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has insisted that Nigerians should be blamed for the bad leadership in the country, urging Nigerians to correct such in 2023. The CSN also urged Nigerians to address “past mistakes” while the build up to the 2023 elections gathers momentum, especially in choosing the coun-  try’s next President. The National Director of Social Communications in CSN, Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, stated these in Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to shun politicians who play the dual cards of religion and ethnicity as a smokescreen for their sinister interest, saying that Nigeria cannot afford to elect such people in 2023. He said: “The next dispensation, which we eagerly look forward to with hope, does not give room for trading blames or for those petty partisanship, which have often been defined along tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliations. “These tools in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerise and exploit the people; most politicians use them as a smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Concerns as $15bn Petro Union judgement hangs over Nigeria amidst rising debts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Federal Government’s move to borrow an additional $4.179 billion has sparked outrage across the country.   This has prompted economists and financial analysts to warn against Nigeria’s debt profile and the repercussions for the economy.   The most recent statistics published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that as of March 2021, the country’s […]
News

Learn to be productive, self-reliant, Gbajabiamila tells youth

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant at this time. Gbajabiamila’s counsel was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi. In commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian youth […]
News

Kalu lauds Buhari, Fashola over N12bn Ohafia/Arochukwu road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has applauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the second section of the Ohafia/ Arochukwu road in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road project. Kalu, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica