2023: Bode George asks Ayu to resign as PDP Chairman

…Urges Atiku, Wike to sheathe their swords

As the faceoff between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State rumbles on, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George has asked the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

Bode George said Ayu should honour his promise to resign if the presidential candidate of the party is picked from the northern part of the country. He said the emergence of the chairman and flag bearer from one zone has violated the principle of inclusivity in PDP.

He said: “Ayu said once the presidential candidate emerged from the North, he will resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.”

The leader of PDP in Lagos State also urged the main opposition party to put its house in order ahead of next year’s polls. He advised Atiku and Governor Wike to sheathe their swords in the interest of the party.

“In a democracy, we must always talk and exchange ideas. We must discuss, agree and disagree on issues without being absolutely disagreeable. Since our convention, I have been away and I have been watching, now naturally, in any organisation no matter the organisation once it is made up of human beings, you will have infractions, disagreements and all kinds of positive and negative issues. But the ability to be able to manage those crises for you to arrive at a positive conclusion would be a measure of your capacity.

“Now we are going into the election year, yes, we have some problems in our party but they are not insurmountable. First, I want to appeal to all sides to sheath their swords because we are on a political journey and we must convince the people that we have the capacity and the ability to manage the resources of this country for the benefit of all.”

George advised Wike to emulate him by making sacrifices for the platform. He said although he aspired to serve as National Chairman, he had to bury the ambition when it was not zoned to the South-West, contrary to the expectation of party faithful in the region.

The PDP elder recalled that the founding fathers of the party had promised the distribution of six core positions among the six geopolitical zones to foster equity and unity. He listed the positions as president, vice president, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker and National Chairman, which heralded the culture of zoning and rotation in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...