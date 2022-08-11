2023: Bode George asks Ayu to resign

…urges Atiku, Wike to resolve differnces

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Chairman Bode George has asked the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu to honour his 2021 promise to resign if the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential poll is picked from the North. According to him, the emergence of the chairman and flag bearer from one zone has violated the principle of inclusivity in PDP. Speaking with reporters in Lagos on the state of the nation, George also told the PDP to put its house in order ahead of the election, advising the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to resolve their differences.

He said:” Ayu said once the presidential candidate emerged from the North, he will resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.” The retired military officer added: “In a democracy, we must always talk and exchange ideas. We must discuss, agree and disagree on issues without being absolutely disagreeable. Since our convention, I have been away.

“I have been watching, now naturally, in any organization no matter the organisation once it is made up of human beings, you will have infractions, disagreements and all kinds of positive and negative issues. “But the ability to be able to manage those crises for you to arrive at a positive conclusion would be a measure of your capacity.”

