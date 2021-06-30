2023: Bode George backs Bauchi Gov for presidency, commends support group

A former National Deputy Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has vowed to mobilise support for Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, if he decides to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the party.

The PDP chieftain stated this when he received members of Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), a group mobilising support for Governor Mohammed’s presidential ambition, who paid him a advocacy visit in his Lagos residence.

According to Chief George, Senator Mohammed is not only a friend to him but also a friend to all with a wide political network across Nigeria.

He added that the Bauchi State governor is a highly respectable and responsible gentleman and has since his assumption in office as governor two years ago made remarkable mark in his state.

The former military administrator of Ondo State while praying to God to give Mohammed good health, wisdom and temerity of purpose to come out to contest the next presidential election in the country, assured that he would push for the actualization of the governor’s ambition to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Give him my glad tidings that I dey kampe. Tell him there is no problem (about his presidential ambition). We didn’t spoil ourselves. We do not destroy the party, rather we have made friends all over the zones. That we will use when the time comes,” Chief George said.

He declared that to actualise its plan to regain power in 2023, the PDP must put its house in order with a view to avoiding internal wrangling, capable of causing disunity among members.

“This time, we (PDP) must get it right. Everybody must have a sense of belonging,” George declared and expressed happiness in the quality of the current governors of the party.

He, however, called on them to stabilise the party, noting that, “PDP as a party is shrinking, but I believe with the capacity of the governors we have and their development strides, especially Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, I have no doubt that the party and the country will be fixed for the betterment of Nigerians.”

Chief George then expressed appreciation to members of BAM-V for the visit, calling on them to maintain the tempo and mobilise support for Governor Mohammed and PDP in the next general elections in the country.

Speaking earlier, BAM-V Director-General, Comrade Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, informed the elder statesman that they were in his house to intimate him of the mission of the group, which he said has members drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Jibo, they were also on the visit to seek Chief George’s blessing as well as solicit his assistance in mobilising support for Governor Mohammed with a view to contesting the 2023 presidential election.

“We have members drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including FCT. We started as a coalition of civil society groups, known as COCSOTRAGG. We are here to seek your support in impressing it on His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to harken to the calls of Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election,” he informed.

Like this: Like Loading...