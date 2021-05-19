2023: British High Commissioner calls for better election

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called for a better election in 2023, stressing that the election would bring the world’s spotlight on the country. Laing, who spoke yesterday after a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, called for concerted efforts to improve the country’s democracy. The British High Com-missioner said she had a very fruitful discussion with Governor Wike, adding that their discussions revolved around the economy, youth employment, his challenges and how to tackle them. She said: “The importance of these elections, how crucial they are, not just for Nigeria’s democratic journey, but for Africa and the world. The world’s spotlight will be on Nigeria in 2023. “It needs to be a better election, not perfect, but better, to consolidate and improve Nigeria’s democracy, and I think the governor very much agree with me on that.”
Related Articles
MOSOP: S’Court’s N17bn damages against Shell, punishment for atrocities
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the N17 billion damages awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as a punishment for the atrocities the oil giant committed in Ogoniland. The apex court had ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Troops kill 21, lose 3 soldiers in shootout with bandits in North-West
Yesterday was a Black Friday as reports reveal the series of killings recorded across the geo-political zones of the country. In Katsina State, the Nigerian Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity yesterday said it killed 21 armed bandits as an officer and two other soldiers gallantly lost their lives in a shootout, during the attack on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okwukwu tasks Ukiwe to intervene in Ohanaeze crisis
Former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu has called on the former Chief of General Staff in the Gen Ibrahim Babangida military junta, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd) to intervene in the ongoing move to elect a new president general for the apex Igbo socio-cultural group. Okwukwu was suspended by the group in 2019 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)