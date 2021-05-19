News

2023: British High Commissioner calls for better election

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called for a better election in 2023, stressing that the election would bring the world’s spotlight on the country. Laing, who spoke yesterday after a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, called for concerted efforts to improve the country’s democracy. The British High Com-missioner said she had a very fruitful discussion with Governor Wike, adding that their discussions revolved around the economy, youth employment, his challenges and how to tackle them. She said: “The importance of these elections, how crucial they are, not just for Nigeria’s democratic journey, but for Africa and the world. The world’s spotlight will be on Nigeria in 2023. “It needs to be a better election, not perfect, but better, to consolidate and improve Nigeria’s democracy, and I think the governor very much agree with me on that.”

