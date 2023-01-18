2023 Budget: Analysts doubt FG’s ability to meet revenue target

The Federal Government will record a higher deficit than the budgeted N11.3trillion this year given that it is unlikely to meet its “ambitious” revenue target, analysts at United Capital Research have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a recent note, particularly raised concern over the FG’s ability to achieve its revenue targets from its non-oil sources. They stated: “As is already widely known, President Buhari has signed Nigeria’s 2023 budget into law, along with the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

The Federal Government (FG) has a projected revenue of N10.5 trillion. The FG plans to earn this through Oil Revenue and non-oil revenue sources. However, we are skeptical that the FG will be able to meet its ambitious target. “Across revenue lines, the FG aims to generate N2.3 trillion revenue via crude oil-related sources while the remaining N8.2tn will be generated via non-oil sources (such as Taxes, GOEs revenue, Stamp Duties, etc.).” On the FG’s crude oil revenue budget, the analysts said: “The oil revenue budget is built on a production estimate of 1.69mbpd as well as an average oil price of $75.0pb. In recent months, attempts have been made to curtail oil theft which has led to improvement in crude oil production (most recent production prints at 1.24mbpd).

“Estimating a monthly average production growth of 5.0 per cent to peak at 1.80mbpd will see an average production print at 1.63mbpd, close to FG’s benchmark. Another concern is the viability of a $75pb price benchmark. Although OPEC+ has signified intentions to ensure price stability, several headwinds (such as China’s covid-19 struggles and unending signs of recession in economies of major crude importers) remain. Thus, we believe for the FG to achieve its oil revenue target, almost everything has to go right from a production and price perspective, leaving very little wriggle room.” The analysts explained that they were especially skeptical about the FG’s ability to achieve its revenue targets from its non-oil sources given that they said, “historically, performance in this regard has been underwhelming.”

They stated: “For example, between 2015 and 2021, the average non-oil revenue performance is 79.4 per cent, while achieving an overperformance in only two of the seven years. Clearly, to mitigate this, the Finance Bill 2022 has been introduced with several new taxes to come onboard. “However, we view this as an unsustainable approach to improving the government’s revenue. This is besides the negative effect of slowing economic activities and the pass-through impact of higher prices. Thus, we believe a long-term strategy aimed at improving tax coverage in Nigeria is a more appropriate strategy for generating sustainable revenue growth. Overall, we consider the FG’s revenue targets fairly ambitious, with the likelihood of the actual deficit exceeding the budgeted N11.3 trillion.”

