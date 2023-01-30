Business

2023 Budget: Analysts sceptical over FG’s revenue targets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Although they envisage an improvement in oil revenue as well as strong non-oil revenue performance this year, which according to them, will be driven by higher Value Added Tax (VAT) rate and tax collections, analysts at United Capital Research have expressed scepticism about the Federal Government’s ability to achieve its revenue targets in the 2023 Budget.

The analysts, who stated this while analysing the latest data on the 2022 Budget performance recently released by the Budget Office of the Federation, averred that “the Federal Government’s fiscal position remains weak and would require significant improvements to achieve its ambitious targets.” They said: “According to the Budget Office of the Federation, revenue generation remains the major fiscal constraint of the Federal Government. “Notably, revenue performance printed at 77.6 per cent of the budgeted revenue, as total revenue between Jan – Nov 2022 stood at N5.9 trillion.

Nonoil revenue performance stood at 100.9 per cent, driven by the strong performance in the collection of Company Income Tax (CIT) (129.8% of its target) and Value Added Tax (VAT) (101.7% of its target). “On the other hand, oil revenue underperformed by 70.8 per cent to print at N586.7 billion vs projected N2.0 trillion in the period under review. The underperformance is mainly due to PMS subsidy payment and weaker than projected oil production, with crude oil production averaging 1.38mbpd as of Nov-2022 (compared to the budget benchmark of 1.60mbpd). “The NNPC and FGN blamed the reduced output on theft and production downtime.

Notably, the oil revenue segment continues to disappoint despite crude prices being above the benchmark of $70.0 (Brent crude averaged $99.0 in 2022).” The analysts noted: “As a result of the weaker-thanexpected revenue, the Federal Government has consistently relied on a mix of domestic debt and CBN overdrafts to fund the shortfalls. Notably, domestic debt stock rose by 18.2 per cent y/y to N21.5 trillion in 9M-2022 compared to its print of N18.2 trillion in 9M-2021, while debt to CBN rose N6.3 trillion in 2022. “The rising debt profile remains a worry for the country as the FG spent N5.2tn on debt servicing payments between Jan-Nov 2022. This represents 43.7 per cent more than the projected sum and 89.5 per cent of the total revenue generated during the period.” According to the analysts, with the 2023 budget’s projected revenue at N11.1trillion and the Federal Government’s likely inability to achieve it, would result in a further widening of the country’s budget deficit. According to the analysts, “the Federal Government’s fiscal position remains weak and would require significant improvements to achieve its ambitious targets. Notably, the 2023 budget deficit is estimated at N11.3 trillion, while projected revenue prints at N11.1 trillion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

When CBN laces import policy with stringent conditions

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

After much criticism, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that importers who chose to use third party agents must provide the details of the agents, including three-year audited financial statement of the buying company, before they can access foreign exchange under a third party, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Moves by the Central Bank of […]
Business

Poultry: AfDB sponsored scheme unlocks Nigerian youths’ potential

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As Nigeria continues in its stride to boost potential in agric value chain, a team of youth agripreneurs trained by the Empowering Novel Agribusinessled Employment (ENABLETAAT) programme recorded a gross profit of over ₦1 million— about $2,580—in 8 weeks. Africa Business Community reports that they got a return on investment of about 45 per cent […]
Business

Threading slippery turf for accountability, profitability

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

The publishing of monthly financials, climaxed with two audited accounts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has thrown up a fresh debate in the industry on accountability and profitability. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines attempts by the corporation to strike a balance between the two tough business indices Expectedly, the annual financial statements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica