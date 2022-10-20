2023 Budget: Defence begins in Senate amid reservations

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate has commenced defence sessions for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, despite observations by senators on some of the provisions of the 2023 budget proposal

The Senate, this week, commenced the conduct of the 2023 budget defence of ministries, departments and agencies of government, despite complaints by its members over certain observed provisions in the fiscal document. The apex legislative chamber, had on Wednesday last week, carried out a comprehensive debate on the general principles of the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly penultimate Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari presented a N20.51 trillion Appropriation Bill for the year 2023 to the federal lawmakers for consideration and approval.

However, during the debate, some of the senators expressed concerns over some provisions and indices contained in the budget, which they considered unhealthy for the nation’s economy. Some senators who contributed to the debate during the plenary session, complained about the rising recurrent expenditure and persistent borrowing for the funding of the country’s annual budgets. The first to raise the concern about continuous increase in recurrent expenditure was Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers). She called for a probe into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to find out what was happening.

“We need to launch an investigation into why the recurrent expenditure is going up instead of coming down, especially with the application of technology. The TSA needs to be reviewed. We need to cut and shut down all forms of leakages. We need to cut costs and improve revenue,” she said. Contributing, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi) canvassed that wealthy Nigerians with dormant funds in their bank accounts should lend such funds to the country for development.

T The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, supported the argument that the government needed to reduce the deficit, block leakages and think of ways to save money for development. He also charged government to reduce incidents of abandoned projects. Lawan also urged relevant committees of the Senate to properly scrutinize the MDAs during budget defence sessions and also to find out how the 2022 budget allocations were implemented. After the 2023 Appropriation Bill was read for the second time and passed, the lawmakers adjourned plenary till November 15, to allow the committees to carry out the budget defence sessions. However, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), who felt disturbed over the adjournment for the defence of the budget, briefed journalists after plenary.

He accused the Senate of hurriedly passing the Appropriation Bill for second reading. He maintained that more time should have been given for lawmakers to thoroughly scrutinize the document and ensure that certain items not beneficial to the country’s economic growth and development were addressed. His words: “We were not given enough time to look into the document. You can see what happened during the debate on the general principles of the 2023 budget at the plenary.

The Senate President said only three minutes was allowed per lawmaker. But I am here to represent my people. I am urging the National Assembly not to bow to the pressure from the civil society and the public to pass this year’s budget without proper and lucid investigation into the rising current expenditure from 2019 till date. “Right now, the recurrent expenditure is standing at about 43 per cent.

In Nigeria, from 2018, there has not been employment. In 2018, the recurrent expenditure was N3.5 trillion. It was around that time the government started the implementation of the minimum wage. That was what raised the recurrent to N3.5 trillion. “But in 2019, instead of the recurrent expenditure to go down or remain stable, it went up to N4.7 trillion. In 2020, it went up to N4.8 trillion.

This was a billion over the 2019 figure. And we said that was the time we witnessed COVID up 2021. But the expenditure of 2022, instead of going down, went up to N5.9 trillion. In 2022, it is N6.9 trillion. In 2023, it is N8.2 trillion. “Now, they have brought the overhead, they will say we should not touch it.

So, we stayed away from looking into it. We have always stayed away from it but I said to my colleagues, let us look at it. I am not saying we should not expeditiously pass the budget but what I am even going to call for by a way of motion is that this rise in expenditure should be investigated.” Ndume also agreed with Senator Apiafi on the need to investigate the TSA.

“The most surprising one, you hear people stealing hundreds of billion despite the introduction of the TSA and the IPPIS (Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system). The introduction of these technologies is supposed to control these leakages but you know Nigerians. “I suspect we have more yahoo yahoo people in government than we have on the streets and hotels.

If not, what is the justification for this wave of increment in recurrent expenditure? I mean, we are not yet serious. First, if it is going to be anything worth doing, it is worth doing well. When the President does not have time and cannot have time to look at the budget and ask questions, that responsibility falls squarely and constitutionally on the National Assembly.

“Now, we are saying we should pass the budget latest December. And then you have all this going on and Nigerians don’t see it, and Nigerians will pay for it, not only pay for it, what is more painful is that they say that they borrow in order to provide all these services. I am sure the President is not really aware of this thing that is going on.

“So, what they do is that they bring this voluminous thing; they say Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is this, GDP is that, they just confuse the President and he will sign it off and when they come to the National Assembly, they will say ‘expeditiously pass it.’

You can see my argument with the Senate President, when he was saying that every senator should be given three minutes to speak on the budget. This budget is very important, and I am here to represent my people,” he noted. In another budget consideration last week, the Senate, reprimanded the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) for late submission of its 2022 budget, just as it ordered the authority to submit its 2023 Appropriation Bill unfailingly this week or risk zero allocation for the fiscal year.

The Senate was enraged when the N607.962 billion 2022 budget for the FCT was presented for second reading by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto) and Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta) raised serious concerns that the fiscal estimates were coming in October. Meanwhile, a breakdown of the N607.962 billion 2022 FCT budget grudgingly passed for second reading by the Senate has N76.569 billion for personnel cost, N138.199 billion for overhead and N393.192 billion for capital projects.

Contributing to the debate on the bill, Senator Manager repeatedly reminded his colleagues that the year 2022 the budgetary proposals were meant for was less than three months to roll away, and therefore, tactically called on the apex legislative chamber to reject it. He said: “Mr. President, if I heard the Senate Leader right, the N607 billion appropriation bill presented for second reading is for FCT and to be implemented in 2022 fiscal year which is less than three months to roll away.

To me, this is very unfortunate and must be stopped. What are the people saddled with drafting of the proposals doing since January? Are they aware that we are already in the 10th month of the year?” In his intervention, however, to prevent rejection of the proposals as canvassed by Senator Manager, the lawmaker representing FCT, Senator Philip Aduda, rose to tender apology on behalf of the FCT minister for the late submission of the document.

Aduda said: “Mr. President, it is very unfortunate that the 2022 FCT budget is submitted for consideration in October but I seek the indulgence of this Senate to consider it by passing it for second reading as moved by the leader.” In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Lawan, lamented that submitting the 2022 budget proposals in October was not only unfortunate but unacceptable. Therefore, he directed the chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi), to liaise with the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, to ensure submission of the 2023 budget of the Territory this week.

“What the FCT did on its 2022 budget submission in the month of October is not only unfortunate but unacceptable. Honestly speaking, this should not be accepted by us but for the interest of innocent residents of the FCT, it will be considered. “However, similar action from FCT will not be accepted as far as late budget submission is considered. In fact, as a warning in that direction, FCT should unfailingly submit for consideration, its proposed budget for 2023 next week or keep to itself. This Senate will no longer consider this type of approval, seeking submissions in the 10th month of the year the budget proposals are meant for,” Lawan said

