2023 Budget: Defence, security take N2.5trn lion’s share

Onwuka Nzeshi and Isa Abdulwahab

The Federal Govern-ment has set aside N2.56 trillion to fi-nance defence and internal security items in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which is currently before the Na-tional Assembly.
The sum, which is the largest sectoral allocation in the money bill, covers provi-sions made for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Po-lice Affairs, Police Service Commission, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Ministry of Interior.
A breakdown of the bud-get shows that the Ministry of Defence, comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, got the sum of N1.24 trillion; the Ministry of Police Affairs had N813.91 billion; Police Service Commission got N1.02 bil-lion; the Office of the Na-tional Security Adviser got N195.01 billion, while the Ministry of Interior got N304.39 billion.
The Ministry of Interior supervises para-military agencies such as the Nige-ria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional and Custodial Service as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, while presenting the budget to the  joint session of the National Assembly, emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting life and prop-erty as well as investments across the country.
He said defence and in-ternal security would con-tinue to be accorded a top priority in 2023.
According to him, the ef-forts to properly equip and motivate the armed forces, police and other paramili-tary units will be sustained.
“I assure you, insecurity, especially banditry and kid-napping, will be significant-ly curtailed before the end of this Administration. We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave a legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secured nation,” he said.
In the same vein, the State House, comprising  the operational arm of the President and Vice Presi-dent’s offices were given a total N19.8 billion for next year.
According to the break-down, the State House head-quarters is allocated N14.8 billion. The amount is made up of personnel cost of N1.7 billion; overhead N 3.1 bil-lion and capital in the sum of N10.1 billion.
State House operations (President) is getting N3.4 billion. The amount com-prises overhead, N3.1 billion and a capital allocation of N393.7 million.
The Office of the Vice President (Operations) is allocated N 1.5 billion. The amount is made up of overhead, N1.1 billion and capital allocation, N438.4 million.

The Office of Chief of Staff to the President is al-located N518 million. The sum comprises capital allo-cation of N17 million and overhead of N501 million.
The Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President is allocated N199 million, State House Medi-cal Centre, N455.20 million while Lagos State House Liaison centre is allocated N160 million.
Other key agencies of government and their budget allocations are NIPSS Kuru (N1.8 billion), the Bureau of Public En-terprises (N2.1 billion), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (N43. 2 billion).
The sum allocated to the anti-corruption agen-cy is made up of personnel  (N36.8 million), overhead (N 3. 8 billion) and N2.5 bil-lion for capital projects.
The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has a total budget allocation of N6. 1 billion for 2023.
The Federal Govern-ment also made a provi-sion of N1.07 trillion for the Ministry of Education, and N1.09 trillion for the Minis-try of Health.
Other key sectoral alloca-tions in the bill are the Min-istry of Works and Housing, N356.03 billion; Ministry of Power, N239.50 billion; Min-istry of Agriculture and Rural Development, N228 billion; Ministry of Water Resources, N212.14 billion; Ministry of Petroleum Re-sources, N34.20 billion and Ministry of Environment, N79.37 billion.

 

