2023 Budget: FBNQuest faults FG on exchange rate benchmark

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have faulted the exchange rate benchmark of N435.6/$1 used in the 2023 budget recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the analysts, the exchange rate is unrealistic given that the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX) rate-also known as the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window rate- is N461.7 per dollar.

The analysts, who stated this while reacting to President’s approval of the 2023 budget, also questioned the financial plan’s revenue expectations of N3.9 trillion from Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) as well as its expected revenue of N2.2 trillion from crude oil proceeds. The analysts stated: “In terms of the revenue assumptions, excluding the oil price benchmark which was reviewed upward to $75/ barrel from $70/barrel in the initial budget proposal, most of the key variables driving the revenue forecasts were unchanged.

“Although the oil price benchmark of $75/barrel looks to be sufficiently conservative due to the outlook for the oil market, we find the oil production target of 1.69 million barrels per day (mbpd) a bit optimistic given the actual average production of 1.2mbpd attained as at Nov ’22. “However, a potential upside risk is the expected gains from oil production due to the recent enhancement of security around oil production infrastructure in the Niger-delta. “Regardless, we believe the expected revenue of N2.2 trillion from crude oil proceeds is optimistic. The FGN’s share of oil revenue for 11M ’22 amounted to a paltry N587 billion, which represents a performance of just 35.7 per cent of the pro-rata budget target.”

