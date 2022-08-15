2023 Budget: FG trains over 4,000 officers from 900 MDAs

…warns against shoddy deals, scuttling process

As early preparation for the 2023 Budget heats up, the Budget Office of the Federation said it has commenced the training of over 4,000 budget officers drawn from 900 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the country, to ensure seamless processes and timely delivery to the National Assembly.

This disclosure was made on Monday in Abuja by Dr. Ben Akabueze, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, during the opening ceremony of the training.

The Director General, who was represented by Fabian Ogbu, the Director of Extension Socials in Budget Office, also warned that officers drafted to handle issues of budget, should carefully understudy the already articulated and distributed Budget Call Circular, to avoid all mistakes capable of undermining the preparation process and as well derogate the integrity of 2023 budget.

He noted that the training which is in tandem with the present administration’s reforms was to build confidence and capacity of relevant officers in the effective operations of Government Integrated Financial Management System ( GIFMIS ).

