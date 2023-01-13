‘2023 budget figures unrealistic, not objective’

A development economist and financial expert, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, has said that figures, especially the revenue and expenditure projections, in the N21,827.19 trillion 2023 budget passed into law by the National Assembly and assented by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 3, are unrealistic, and inconsistent with the budget’s policy direction contained in the President’s speech during the presentation.

In a statement to the media, Uba said that fiscal viability could not be created and sustained with a growing budget deficit funded by public debt, lamenting that analysis of the 2023 budget showed that “there is no concrete strategy to jumpstart the economy.” Uba, who is also the Board Chairman of Amaka Chiwuike Uba Foundation (ACUF), however, advised federal and state governments to reduce the propensity to accumulate public debt under the pretext of financing capital projects, by actively seeking alternative project financing options, especially through the publicprivate community partnership arrangement (PPCP).

He said: “The N21.827 trillion budget, passed into law by the National Assembly and assented by the President on January 3, 2023, is worthy of commendation by Nigerians. “First, the timely presentation of the budget to the National Assembly offered the minimum time required for an adequate and detailed legislative review of the budget documents.

“The revenue and expenditure projections in the budget, known as the “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition,” appear to be inconsistent with the budget’s policy direction contained in the President’s budget speech. “While the strategic objective of the budget is to “maintain fiscal viability and ensure a smooth transition to the incoming administration,” the budget figures are not in agreement and are incapable of achieving the budget objectives.

“First, fiscal viability cannot be created and sustained with a growing budget deficit funded by public debt and no concrete strategy to jumpstart the economy. In particular, where more of the public debt is allocated to the financing of recurrent expenses. The average budgeted deficit and the actual deficit between 2015 and 2022 are 56 per cent and 111 per cent respectively. “In 2016, it was 47 per cent, and 45 per cent for deficit budget and actual deficit, 57 per cent and 74 per cent in 2016; 46 per cent and 143 per cent in 2017; 27 per cent and 94 per cent in 2018; 27 per cent and 101 per cent in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, the budget deficit and the actual deficit were 86 per cent and 193 per cent, and 74 per cent and 139 per cent respectively. In 2022, the budget deficit is 82 per cent and the actual deficit as of November 2022 is 98 per cent. “Sadly, instead of reducing the budget deficit, the government has increased the budget deficit to 108 per cent in 2023. The average budget deficit between 2015 and 2023 is 62 per cent and this deficit is funded by public debt. “The projected debt service to revenue ratio of 60 per cent in 2023 does not have the capacity to support fiscal viability. Especially with the financing of recurrent expenditures with more than 48% of the proposed new debts. More worrisome is the continued violation of paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 41 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. “The section states that “government at all tiers shall only borrow for capital expenditure and human development”. The debt service to revenue ratio for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 is 32.7 per cent, 44.6 per cent, 61.6 per cent and 54.1 per cent, respectively. The ratio increased in 2020 and 2021 to 97.8 per cent and 90.9 per cent, respectively. As of November 2022, the debt service to actual revenue ratio was 80.7 per cent. “On average, approximately 48 per cent of all debts incurred between 2015 and 2022 were used to finance recurrent expenses, contrary to applicable legislation. In addition, the average actual capital expenditures as a percentage of total actual expenditures from 2015 to 2022 are 15.3 per cent.

