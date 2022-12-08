2023 Budget: LCCI faults FG’s plans to borrow N10.78trn

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed worries over President Muhammadu Buhari’s plans to borrow a whopping N10.78 trillion, which is more than 50 per cent of the entire 2023 federal budget, to service expenditure in 2023. The LCCI stated that it was concerned about the risks of the country falling deeper into debt in the long term. The Director-General of the Chamber, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in Lagos, while commenting on the N20.5 trillion budget proposed to the National Assembly by the President for 2023, which includes a deficit of N10.78 trillion. Almona said: “Looking at government’s revenue and expenditure framework for 2023. The Chamber is also concerned about the risks of falling into deeper debt crises.

“The N20.5 trillion budget proposed to the National Assembly by the president for 2023 includes a deficit of a whopping N10.78 trillion, which is more than 50 per cent of the entire budget. “The President has proposed that more borrowings will fund N10.5 trillion out of these deficits. It will be insensitive to go ahead with the proposed borrowing after Nigeria’s debt sustainability has been red flagged by multiple global default risk rating agencies.” Speaking on increase in forex inflows through FDIs, the renowned economist said that the enduring solution to the inadequate availability of foreign exchange and heightened exchange rate uncertainty was to issue more cross-border equities.

“Nigeria’s strongest fiscal and financial point today is that it has not issued any equity at home and abroad in a long time, preferring to issue on debt in terms of treasury bills, FGN Bonds, and Eurobonds. “With a lengthy list of prized corporate, real estate, and infrastructure assets in its kitty, the world will only be too glad to invest surplus global liquidity in Nigeria’s assets, if Nigeria chooses to offer the opportunity, like China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Egypt are gainfully doing. The choice is ours.”

