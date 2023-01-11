2023 Budget: LCCI seeks actionable policies to curtail rising costs

With the Federal Government signing the 2023 budget of N21.83 trillion ($48.51 billion), representing an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal of N20.5 trillion, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged government all levels to put actionable policies in place to address the high fuel and food costs in the country.

Particularly, the Chamber noted that the high inflation rate would continue to distort most of the budget assumptions and targets if not curtailed. President of the LCCI, Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, made this known during the LCCI first quarter 2023 press briefing on the state of the economy in Lagos yesterday.

The LCCI president explained that in a bid to achieve a laudable objectives of the 2023 budget, it was urging government to sustain current efforts toward the realisation of crude oil production and export targets by creating an investment-friendly oil and gas industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...