Sports

2023 Budget: NFF to spend N1.3bn on refreshments, anticorruption, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Football Federation is set to spend approximately N1.3 billion Naira on refreshements, anti-corruption, and others in its 2023 appropriation budget sent to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development. BSNSports scooped on Friday, from the 1,282,245,800 billion appropriated, N153, 022, 511 million will go on Personnel, N964, 735,407 million as Overhead Cost while N164, 497, 882 million is for Capital Expenditure.

Interestingly, in the N81,257,682 proposed for miscellaneous, Four Million Eight Hundred Twenty Thousand Naira (N4,820,000) will go for refreshments and meals, while Five Million (N5,000,000) is for anti- corruption. Honorarium and Sitting Allowance will gulp Fourteen Million Three Hundred And Seventy-Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty- Seven Naira (N14, 378, 567). For air travels, the NFF plans to spend Forty-Five Million Four Hundred And Fifty Thousand Naira (N45, 000,000). N5,000,000 is for local travel while Forty Million (N40, 000,000) is for international. General utilities will cost the apex football body N23,500,000 million, which is N2,500,000 on electricity, N10,000,000 for internet access, N800,000 on telephone calls, and 1,200,000 for satellite broadcasting access. The NFF hopes to spend N1,500,000 on water and N7,500,000 on sewerage, while it has also earmarked N19,500,000 for cleaning and fumigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.     Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   […]
Sports

Obama, Jordan basketball vests sell for record sums

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two basketball vests – one worn by the NBA superstar Michael Jordan and the other by former US President Barack Obama – sold for record sums at a Los Angeles auction on Friday. Jordan’s number 23 vest, which he wore when he signed for the Chicago Bulls in 1984, sold for $320,000 (£235,000). Obama’s […]
Sports

Carrick slams ‘myth’ over claims Ronaldo can’t press

Posted on Author Reporter

  Michael Carrick believes Cristiano Ronaldo will flourish in the intense pressing system preferred by Manchester United interim manager’s Ralf Rangnick. It has been suggested United striker Ronaldo does not have the qualities required to thrive in Rangnick’s workaholic game-plan. Rangnick has been hired as United boss until the end of the season after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica