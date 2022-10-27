News

2023 Budget: Paucity of funds hampers housing loans for FG workers

The Federal Government Staff Loan Board, yesterday, revealed that insufficient capital would frustrate its aspiration to meet the huge housing loan requests piling before it from the federal civil servants. The hope of Civil Servants to own their own houses was apparently dashed when the Executive Secretary of the Board, Ibrahim Mairiga, made the revelation during a session with the Senate Committee on Establishment, to defend the budget of the Board for 2023. Mairiga lamented the trend of paucity of capital funds in previous budgets, explaining that the Board had to depend on a paltry N2.5 billion in the Service Wide Votes for its numerous statutory operations. He posited that the money could only cater for 200 people against a total of 35,000 applications valued at roughly N67 billion.

In his comments, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Ibrahim Shakarau, stressed that the matter required urgent attention. In a related development, the National Salaries and Wages Commission, also raised concerns over paucity of funds for its operations, saying that the situation had rendered it “incapacitated” to effectively carry out its mandate.

 

Our Reporters

