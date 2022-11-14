News

2023 Budget: Reps query DMO over N3.564trn domestic debt

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management has questioned the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha on the rise in domestic debts amounting to N3.564 trillion as at October 2022.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Safana and his colleagues, who made the enquiry at a budget defence meeting with the DMO, expressed surprise at the astronomical increase in the debt profile of the country through borrowing by the government.

According to the lawmaker, there is a huge increase in domestic and external debts from borrowed funds by the Nigerian government noting that there is a N1 trillion increase in the debt profile of the nation in the last one year and called on the DMO to halt the frequency of borrowings.

In her presentation, the DMO Director General, Ms Oniha disclosed that: “In the 2022 Appropriation Act, you will see that there was new borrowing of N6.1 trillion. Domestic is N3.564 trillion and external is N2.569 trillion. For domestic borrowing, as at October 2022, we had raised N2.2 trillion, meaning that we have raised about 91 per cent of the total domestic borrowing to support the government. That is what has helped in bridging the gap in revenue, which underperformed significantly between January and August.”

 

