2023 Budget: Senate opposes N6trn tax waivers, faults N12.41trn deficit

The Senate yesterday opposed the N6 trillion proposed for tax waivers in the 2023 budget estimates. It insisted that it should be reduced by at least 50 per cent in view of the N12.41 trillion budget deficit in the proposal. The upper chamber of the National Assembly kicked against the projected deficit ofN12.41 trillion in the 2023 budget.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, protested against the proposal at the opening session of a five-day interactive session with heads of revenue generating agencies on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). According to him, the National Assembly will not accommodate N6 trillion tax waivers in the budget, suggesting that it should be reduced to N3 trillion. Adeola stressed that some of the tax waivers backed by law would be reviewed and that additional extension for tax waivers must be stopped. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Ahmed Zainab, supported the move to cut down the number of companies enjoying tax waivers, saying that it would go a long way in reducing the budget deficit.

