News Top Stories

2023 Budget: Senate opposes N6trn tax waivers, faults N12.41trn deficit

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday opposed the N6 trillion proposed for tax waivers in the 2023 budget estimates. It insisted that it should be reduced by at least 50 per cent in view of the N12.41 trillion budget deficit in the proposal. The upper chamber of the National Assembly kicked against the projected deficit ofN12.41 trillion in the 2023 budget.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, protested against the proposal at the opening session of a five-day interactive session with heads of revenue generating agencies on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). According to him, the National Assembly will not accommodate N6 trillion tax waivers in the budget, suggesting that it should be reduced to N3 trillion. Adeola stressed that some of the tax waivers backed by law would be reviewed and that additional extension for tax waivers must be stopped. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Ahmed Zainab, supported the move to cut down the number of companies enjoying tax waivers, saying that it would go a long way in reducing the budget deficit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Industrial action: Ignore Unions, HoS tells workers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

*Insists court order exists stopping strike The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has called on workers to disregard the planned industrial joint action against the government by both the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Yemi-Esan through a statement issued late Friday evening insisted that […]
News

Abba Kyari: Police Commission gives IGP 2 weeks to submit report

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…insists on fresh probe panel The Police Service Commission (PSC), has handed down a two-week ultimatum for the Force Headquarters to submit report of investigation on suspended former Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari. New Telegraph recalls that Kyari was suspended by the PSC, following his indictment in a case of alleged fraud […]
News

I don’t foresee war in Nigeria, says Esther Ajayi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Uti

The founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged religious leaders as well as Nigerians to continue to pray for the country in order to overcome challenges confronting the nation. The cleric made the call during a visit by executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica