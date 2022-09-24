2023: Buhari chairs 422-member APC Presidential Campaign Council

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Finally the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has released a 422-member list with President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman.

Deputy Chairmen are: APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima is posited as the Vice Chairman of the Council.

The council list, which is segmented, has APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, governors, Minister, APC founding fathers, Senators, House of Representatives members and candidates as members.

Also, some presidential aspirants were included, just as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Emeka Nwajiuba were left out.

Also left out were APC chieftains who are against the same faith ticket of the party.

Entertainers like Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko and 22 other actors were enlisted.

In the list released by the Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, James Faleke, in Abuja on Friday night, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General just as Deputy Director-General (Operations), Adams Oshiomhole, and Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Faleke’s statement read: “We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September, 2022 at 12noon.

“The venue is Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area Abuja. All other members will be contacted by the leaders of their respective directorates.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...