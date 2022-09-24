News

2023: Buhari chairs 422-member APC Presidential Campaign Council

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

Finally the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has released a 422-member list with President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman.

Deputy Chairmen are: APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima is posited as the Vice Chairman of the Council.

The council list, which is segmented, has APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, governors, Minister, APC founding fathers, Senators, House of Representatives members and candidates as members.

Also, some presidential aspirants were included, just as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Emeka Nwajiuba were left out.

Also left out were APC chieftains who are against the same faith ticket of the party.

Entertainers like Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko and 22 other actors were enlisted.

In the list released by the Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, James Faleke, in Abuja on Friday night, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General just as Deputy Director-General (Operations), Adams Oshiomhole, and Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Faleke’s statement read: “We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September, 2022 at 12noon.

“The venue is Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area Abuja. All other members will be contacted by the leaders of their respective directorates.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Understanding why wailers are after Gov Zulum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bigoted partisans have come to free reign in Nigeria. Very unconscionably and irresistibly, these partisan lees which have populated Nigeria delight in politicizing national security. It is the only explication which sufficiently accounts for their unbearably selfish outrage and mouthing of inanities on resurgence of insecurities in the country. These dregs in the country have […]
News

APC: Oyegun heads South-South reconciliation panel

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is to head a seven-member reconciliation panel for the South-South geo-political zone. The panel was constituted yesterday in Abuja after the meeting of some APC South-South Stakeholders. Among those who attended the meeting, which was held at a closed door, are the Secretary […]
News

Don’t take laws into your hands, Buhari cautions Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…reconvenes Security Council meeting President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians against the temptation of taking laws into their hands in the name of revenge warning that there would be no winners in the cycle of violence but only losers. The President, who reconvened the National Security Council meeting, which began at the Presidential Villa last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica