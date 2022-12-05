2023: Buhari charges Armed forces on neutrality, wants human rights obligations sustained

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Armed Forces to remain neutral and continue to work within the framework of the constitution.

The President gave this charge Monday while declaring the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference open in Sokoto.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also urged the officers to improve their Human Rights obligations during operations in line with global best practices saying it was only by doing so that they could win the hearts of the people.

Buhari also gave the assurance that the modernisation drive of the Nigerian Armed Forces would be vigorously sustained, including the fast-track of the activation of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

Commenting in the 2023 polls, the President said it was imperative for the Armed Forces to support the civil authority by providing a peaceful environment to enable its successful conduct even as he expressed delight that the Chief of Army Staff has already issued a reviewed Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct to guide personnel during the general elections.

He charged the Armed Forces to replicate the professionalism exhibited in the successful conduct of the Anambra, Osun and Ekiti States Elections at the 2023 general elections.