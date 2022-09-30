2023: Buhari charges judiciary to be honest arbiter

Ahead of possible disputes that may arise from the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, charged the judiciary to be an honest arbiter in adjudicating the matters. PresidentBuharigavethe chargeattheofficialcommissioning of theBodyof Benchers Complex in Abuja. He noted that he was not unmindful of the vital role the legal profession plays in theelectioneeringprocess:“A society where justice thrives is one that can be assured of development. “For Nigeria to effectively embrace sustainabledevelopment, institutionssuchasthe legalprofession mustremain deeply committed towards promoting good governance.

“As the 2023 general election draws near, the significance of the legal profession becomes even more pronounced, considering the vital roles you play in the electioneering process, both at the pre- and post-election stages. “I hope you maintain the positionof anhonestarbiter.” While commending the Body of Benchers (BOB) for the successful completion of the complex, which he noted will boost infrastructural development of the legal profession, Buhari said his administration would continue to pay strict adherence to the rule of law.

His words: “As I have alwaysmaintained, adherence to the rule of law is critical to the progress of any society; and this administration has not reneged in its commitment to this ideal. “Efforts by a body as this, with over five decades of proven track record, to keep the wheel of justice turning effectivelyinprovidingasolid foundation for upholding the rule of law is commendable. “I recall that on the 28th July, when I played host to the leadership of the Body of Benchers, its Chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), was very emphatic in making a case for the welfare of judicial officers in the country. “I am not unaware of the passion and commitment of Chief Olanipekun in championing the cause of the welfare of judicial officers in Nigeria, as well as the commitment of the Body on this matter.

“May I restate my commitment to this ideal. In similar vein, I have been intimated of the engagement of consultants by the Body, through its Judiciary Advisory Committee, to among other things, come up with a peer review of the conditions of service of judicial officers in Nigeria with other countries and jurisdictions, within and outside Africa.

“I earnestly look forward to the completion of this peer review and the submission of recommendations, as this will assist us to review the welfare packages.” In his speech, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, noted that the BOB complex will ease stress involved in organising call to bar ceremonies for new lawyers. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in his own speech said the legal body must reawake itself to the reality of sustaining high moral and ethical standard in the legal profession.

“We cannot afford to lower the bar, if we must sustain public confidence,” Malami said. In his remarks, the Chairman of the BOB, Chief Wole Olanipekun, said the occasion was an opportunity for the legal body to reiterate its call for a more virile and independent judiciary. “The Body of Benchers has formally engaged the services of a leading consulting firm to undertake a peer review of the conditions of service of our judicial officers against what obtain in some other jurisdictions globally. “When their report and recommendations are submitted, we will make same available to Mr President and other stakeholders; with a plea that the anticipated recommendations should, among other compelling factors, be used for a more enduring package for judicial officers across the country,” Olanipekun noted.

