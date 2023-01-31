2023: Buhari charges NBA to chart course for next administration

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to use its privileged position as guardians of democracy and rule of law to chart the pathway for the next administration in the country. The President stated this yesterday at the opening of the “State of the Nation Dialogue on Security, Economy and Administration of Justice” organised by the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja.

The dialogue was de-signed as a platform for the NBA to interact with the presidential candidates of the 18 political parties, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Buhari who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, acknowledged that Nigeria has been passing through many challenges, but said no single government can solve all the problems of the country. According to him, the country would only be out of the woods if successive administrations built on the foundations laid by their predecessors.

