2023: Buhari extends resignation order to other appointees

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the resignation order to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking to contest 2023 elections to all political appointees in his government.

The president gave the directive in a circular issued on Wednesday night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The president’s directive came hours after an earlier one directing ministers to resign on or before May 16.

The latest directive, in line with the provisions of section 84(12) of the electoral act, directed all affected persons to resign from their offices on or before Monday.

The circular reads: “President has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies, parastatals of government, ambassadors and other political office holders to contest the upcoming presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assemblies’ elections.

“Consequently, Mr. President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 general election, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all ministers, heads and members of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals of government, ambassadors, as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign missions, affected ministers are to hand over to ministers of state where they exist or to the permanent secretary, where there is no minister of state.

“Ambassadors shall hand over to their deputy heads of mission or the most senior foreign service officer in line with established practices.

“Similarly, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals are to hand over to the most senior director/officer as may be peculiar to the organisation, in line with the service wide Circular No. SGF.50/S. Il/C.2/268 of 4th December, 2017.

“The contents of this circular and the incidental directives take effect immediately.”

