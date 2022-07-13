News

2023: Buhari has failed Nigeria, should resign now – Kachikwu

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

 

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from office for failing to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and compromising the sovereignty of the country.

 

Kachikwu, who made the demand yesterday at a world press conference  in Abuja, said the Buhari administration had failed in every ramification and does not deserve to stay a day longer if Nigeria must survive.

 

He lamented that in the last seven years, things have gone from bad to worse with the passage of each day without Buhari and his government taking appropriate measures to remedy the situation.

 

Dumebi said it was appalling that in all these executive lapses, the National Assembly, especially in the last three and half years, had equally failed to keep  the executive in check, leaving citizens at the mercy of crippling economic hardship, mass unemployment and insecurity.

 

In a moving speech televised live on national television, Kachikwu reeled put what he called evidences of the failure of the current administration and the near hopelessness of the state of the nation.

 

He said: “The 5th of July 2022 was a watershed moment in our nation’s history. Not only was our President’s advance team attacked and some killed but a medium security prison in our capital city was attacked by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

 

“According to government officials, 879 detainees escaped and among them 68 Boko Haram members some of whom had been involved in previous bombing campaigns.”

 

