2023: Buhari meets with Tinubu, Adamu ahead of APC campaign flag-off

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night, met with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Abdullahi Adamu, chairman of the party.

The meeting comes ahead of the formal flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign, scheduled to take place in Jos, the Plateau capital, on Tuesday.

The meeting involving the trio took place shortly after Buhari returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

Buhari returned to the country on Sunday night after spending 13 days in the UK — he had travelled on October 31 for “routine” medical checkup.

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, announced the meeting in a tweet on Sunday night.

