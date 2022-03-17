2023: Buhari moves to rescue APC from implosion

…admits party bedevilled by rancour, acrimony, others …declares full backing for Buni’s CECPC

…directs APC govs, aggrieved members to sheathe swords

In a desperate bid to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from imminent implosion, President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his full weight behind the Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni and his team to ensure they conduct a hitch-free National Convention on March 26 The President, who is the defacto leader of the party, has therefore directed members of the APC Governors Forum to desist from any behaviour or utterances that will likely lead to disunity among the ranks of the party and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention. He has also directed that the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned unfailingly on March 26. Buhari gave these directives in a letter dated March 16, 2022 and addressed to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu. The letter which underlines the reasons for the failure of the recent “palace coup in the party, read in parts: “As you are, no doubt aware, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties which may ultimately question its status and affect its status and feasibility of its proposed National Convention.

“In addition, it has come to my attention that because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it on various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit given and required for giving the INEC sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party and may lead to a possible nonrecognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead to its implosion and non- existence.

“There is therefore, an urgent need for the party to, as much as possible, avoid all controversies, litigations and all other necessary (?) distractions and quickly get its acts together.” The two-page letter, which President Buhari person-ally signed, was copied to the Chairman, CECC (Buni); Acting Chairman, CECC (H.E Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State); Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police. Meanwhile, there were indications yesterday that the embattled National Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni may have returned to Nigeria.

Buni, who was undergoing medical check-up in Dubai when he was reportedly sacked, flew to London to meet with President Buhari over the crisis plaguing the party. Led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the group of ministers, included the ministers of Education and Aviation, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Hadi Sirika respectively.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Faruq Adamu was also on the delegation. They’re believed to be the most powerful clique around the President from the days of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC). It is believed that their briefing of the President about the precarious situation and the likelihood of an implosion in the party that informed the decision to halt the move to oust Buni and his team forcefully.

