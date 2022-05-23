2023: Buhari moves to resolve APC crisis on consensus

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari has waded into the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ongoing process of selecting the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 general elections.

New Telegraph learnt from some highly placed sources within the Presidency that Buhari has been holding series of meeting with the leaders of the APC on how to resolve the issue of consensus without injuring the party and depleting it electoral fortunes.

According to our source, Buhari also plans to meet state governors elected on the platform of his party, the leadership of the National Assembly as well as the presidential aspirants to iron out the knotty issues threatening to sink the ruling party.

The intervention came just as the APC has once again shelved the screening of its presidential aspirants which was billed to have started today. Although the party did not give the real reasons for the postponement of the important exercise,

New Telegraph gathered that it was meant to give more room for negotiations and horse trading to arrive at a generally acceptable consensus candidate of the party. In a statement released yesterday from the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, the APC announced that it has postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants. National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka who signed the statement postponing the screening of presidential aspirants said: “The Screening Excercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed. “A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” Last week, the party also rescheduled the primaries for aspirants seeking the governorship, National and State Assemblies tickets.

Meanwhile, a prominent member of the ruling party and one of the front line presidential aspirants has reportedly concluded arrangements to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the event that the consensus arrangement does not favour him.

The party stalwart, who hails from the South West region, was said to had held secret meeting with the leaders of the SDP to prepare the grounds for his defection alongside his teaming followers. Sources close to his camp revealed that the planned defection, if allowed to take place, would shake the APC to its foundation

