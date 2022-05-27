2023: Buhari pledges commitment to fair, peaceful election

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed his commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2023. Buhari said this yesterday when he received an All ProgressivesCongress(APC) aspirant vying for the Kano Centralsenatorialseat, Senator Basheer Lado. Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with the President, Lado said:”Asyouareaware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria. “It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the presidential election. “Just like my Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hasdoneinthepast, Irespectfully informedand reassured Mr President that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections.” According to him, Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that will ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity. “After my briefing, Mr. President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the pollsallacrossNigeria,” Lado said.
President Buhari solicits support of NMA to rehabilitate Nigerian health care sector
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the support of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in rehabilitating the health care sector in order to deliver a healthcare system that is responsive to the needs of Nigerians. He disclosed this during the 61st Annual General Conference and Annual Delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), held in […]
Ekiti 2022: Fayemi won’t impose candidate to scatter APC, says Bamidele
…expresses confidence over guber ambition Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he is confident Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will not impose a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2022 governorship election. New Telegraph gathered that the governor is rumoured to be […]
Ekiti APC to Fayemi: We’ve no reason to suspend Ojudu
Leaders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Ward 8 have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, insisting that they had no reason to suspend him from the party as being directed by Governor Kayode Fayemi. Ojudu […]
