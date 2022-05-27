News

2023: Buhari pledges commitment to fair, peaceful election

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed his commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election in 2023. Buhari said this yesterday when he received an All ProgressivesCongress(APC) aspirant vying for the Kano Centralsenatorialseat, Senator Basheer Lado. Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with the President, Lado said:”Asyouareaware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria. “It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the presidential election. “Just like my Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hasdoneinthepast, Irespectfully informedand reassured Mr President that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections.” According to him, Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that will ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity. “After my briefing, Mr. President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the pollsallacrossNigeria,” Lado said.

 

