2023: Buhari receives Bankole, Daniel into APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa.

Both politicians from Ogun State were presented to the President at the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Governors of Jigawa State,

Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu. Daniel was governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 while Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria (2007–2011) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Buni, while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting with Buhari, said they came to present the new party members to the president who expressed delight at the calibre of the defectors.

He said: “We came to present new members of our party, Daniel and Bankole. Mr. President is impressed and happy of such caliber of people joining our party at this time we are registering new members, and validating our membership.

Indeed, this is the right time for them to join us, and Mr. President is very happy. He’s pleased is impressed.”

On his part, Bankole said he joined the ruling party in order to support the efforts of the President.

He said: “There are issues we need to solve and any reasonable human being should support at this moment. From Borno to Lagos, Bayelsa to Sokoto. These are critical times and we shouldn’t be found wanting.

“This is the time to step up and support so that these decisions can be taken, executed and owned by us as a nation.” The former Ogun state governor and former Director-General Atiku Campaign Organisation, Daniel stressed the need to deemphasize party in the affairs of the country, saying,

“Why APC? There are too many options in the party. “One thing is sure that we are going through: health and economic challenges. We must do less of political contestations and give support.”

