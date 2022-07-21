News Top Stories

2023: Buhari receives Shettima, says APC’ll win polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa just as he expressed the hope that the party would emerge victorious at the 2023 polls. Shettima, had visited the President alongside his successor, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, shortly after being unveiled by the leadership of the party and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President struck a chord of humour while responding to a flowery speech by Shettima saying, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

Buhari, who said he was happy with the choice of the former Borno governor as Tinubu’s running mate, added “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well. You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable.” Shettima thanked the President for his “empathy, support and positive role,” leading to his emergence as Running Mate to the APC Presidential Candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari greets Adeniran at 75

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President lauded the retired academic for his contributions to scholarship as Political Science lecturer both in Nigeria and the United States of […]
News

Study links accelerated ageing to sleep loss

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said new mothers complain that sleepless nights caring for newborns are taking years off their life might be right. These are the findings of a new University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) research published in the journal ‘Sleep Health’.   Scientists studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the […]
News

Strike: Tension as union member dies during protest at Ogun NLC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

There was palpable tension at the secretariat of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta, following the death of a member of the union, identified as Sunday Ogunjimi, during a protest on Friday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that, Ogunjimi, who slumped during the protest was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica