2023: Buhari receives Shettima, says APC’ll win polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa just as he expressed the hope that the party would emerge victorious at the 2023 polls.

Shettima had visited the President alongside his successor, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, shortly after being unveiled by the leadership of the party and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President struck a chord of humour while responding to a flowery speech by Shettima saying: “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

Buhari, who said he was happy with the choice of the former Borno governor as Tinubu’s running mate, added: “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well. You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable.”

Shettima thanked the President for his “empathy, support and positive role,” leading to his emergence as Running Mate to the APC Presidential Candidate.

He praised the President for having a special place in his heart for Borno and Northeast, adding: “I can cite 20-30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.”

