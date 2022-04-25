News

2023: Buhari, Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal meet in Aso Rock

Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal has just left the Presidential Villa Abuja, where he met President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors.

Although he declined to speak to State House reporters on his mission to the seat of power, Tambuwal is one of the front runners for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The meeting with President Buhari comes days after the PDP’s consensus arrangements structured for four northern presidential aspirants failed.

The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the arrangement included Governor Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

 

