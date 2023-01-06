News

2023: Buhari to attend presidential rallies in Katsina, Nasarawa, Imo, others – APC-PCC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

 

 

 

 

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will attend presidential rallies in Adamawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Imo, Katsina, Nasarawa and Cross River states.

 

The campaign council, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and chief spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the president has indicated his readiness to be physically present at some of the forthcoming presidential campaign rallies in support of the party’s presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

 

The President had earlier attended the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022. This was also after he accepted to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party.

 

According to the statement: “In the latest Campaign Time Table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the campaign train in at least 10 states. The states are: Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

 

“We urge our party faithfuls and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”

 

 

 

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

