2023: Buhari to commission Second Niger Bridge this year

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

As a means to improve its campaign base, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the Second Niger Bridge this year.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of not doing anything in its 16 years of rule, and said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would also be commissioned this year. The Director, Media & Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued in Abuja accusing PDP of hurling abuses on the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “PDP remains pathetic with unedifying mirror image.”

Explaining this, he said: “Jolted by its unedifying mirror image as lucidly presented to Nigerians by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate over the weekend, the Peoples  Democratic Party yesterday descended in its response, into the pit of hatred and abuses. “Tinubu’s offence was that he reminded the PDP of its 16 years of cash and carry government which left the mess that the APC government has been clearing.

“Asiwaju Tinubu had queried the moral basis for PDP’s plot to return to power eight years after leaving thousands of uncompleted projects and commitments in trillions of naira. “The APC presidential candidate said a party still battling with leadership crisis and without a legacy of visionary planning has no place in Nigeria’s future.

“Abandoned and uncompleted projects by the PDP administration include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna railway and the Second Niger Bridge among others. PDP left undone railroads, roads, power and ports that signalled a prostate economy and a socially disoriented country. “The APC presidential candidate contrasted the PDP era with seven years of the APC government and its plans for the future.

“They spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal and food carriage across the length and breadth of the country,” Tinubu said. “They (PDP) got there and turned it into an incubator. I wonder why they still exist as a party. These are people still fighting for leadership of their party, looking for the direction of the compass.

We are not equal at all; we are smarter. We know the road; let them follow. “We are not just the ones to hurl abuses and insults at our rivals’ party. We don’t need it. We are smarter; we are brilliant; we are courageous; we are not like them,” Tinubu said.

“Instead of the intensely incapacitated PDP to respond to the clear issues raised by Tinubu, the party abandoned all decorum and hurled personal abuses at him. This is usually the trademark of a party that has nothing to offer the people. No decent person expects PDP to do better though. The party and its leaders were clueless as a ruling party and still rudderless in opposition.

“We have had cause in the past to state our objective in the five-month campaign leading to the February 25, 2023 presidential election not to trade personal insults. Our party and our presidential candidate will focus on issues that are important to improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

“The PDP has again demonstrated that it has nothing to offer to better the lives of our people just like its sordid past in government. PDP only wants to keep its floundering campaign alive by engaging in groundless muckraking.

 

“Let us make it clear to the PDP: the current APC government has many achievements to be proud of unlike the PDP that squandered and plundered Nigeria’s resources and could not even deliver a simple Second Niger bridge to the people of South East that have always delivered votes for it since 1999.

 

To the shame of PDP and eternal credit to APC, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the bridge this year. “Also this year, President Buhari will complete the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, abandoned for 16 years by the PDP.”

 

