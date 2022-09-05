2023: Buhari to commission Second Niger Bridge this year

As a means to improve its campaign base, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the Second Niger Bridge this year.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of not doing anything in its 16 years of rule, and said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would also be commissioned this year.

The Director, Media & Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued in Abuja accusing PDP of hurling abuses on the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “PDP remains pathetic with unedifying mirror image.”

Explaining this, he said: “Jolted by its unedifying mirror image as lucidly presented to Nigerians by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate over the weekend, the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday descended in its response, into the pit of hatred and abuses.

“Tinubu’s offence was that he reminded the PDP of its 16 years of cash and carry government which left the mess that the APC government has been clearing.

“Asiwaju Tinubu had queried the moral basis for PDP’s plot to return to power eight years after leaving thousands of uncompleted projects and commitments in trillions of naira.

“The APC presidential candidate said a party still battling with leadership crisis and without a legacy of visionary planning has no place in Nigeria’s future.”

