Politics

2023: Buhari to meet with S’East APC stakeholders next week

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the South East on Thursday next week. The President would also commission some projects built by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The meeting with South East stakeholders will hold in Imo State as announced by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi in Enugu on Thursday.

Governor Umahi had said according to source that the visit of the President was to strengthen the hold of APC in the zone and to fortify the stakeholders on the forthcoming on the Anambra State governorship election in Anambra State on November 6.

The president had within the week given his nod in support to the APC governorship candidate for the election, Senator Andy Uba.

Senator Uba emergence as the APC candidate in Anambra State was shrouded in controversies, as many of the aspirants are not in support of his candidature and have defected to other parties.

To arrest the situation and make amends, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has constituted a reconcilatory committee headed by Senator Osita Izunaso.

Among those who attended the meeting were serving Senators, Ministers, House of Representatives Members, five Anambra State House of Assembly members who defected to APC from APGA, PDP Senator, Stella Oduah who recently defected to APC, Senator Joy Emordi, former Minister of Labour, Emeka Wogu, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije and numerous others.

The former governor of Imo State and Presidential hopeful, Senator Rochas Okorocha was represented.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC vs PDP: An endless battle of wits

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the seeming unending war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on virtually all issues of governance The Muhammadu Buhari administration has despite the gains of its anti-corruption war been under fire over what the opposition political parties describe as failure to […]
Politics

Anambra Guber: We won’t go into election divided – APGA

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has dismissed the insinuation that APGA will go into the Anambra governorship election, a divided party. He said there may be some internal issues in the party but maintained that APGA will go into the Anambra governorship election, a united front. “It […]
Politics

Why Olafeso should pick Ondo guber ticket, by Oboli

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE,

Environmental Consultant, Omoniyi Oboli, an engineer and chartered accountant is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and a former governorship aspirant on the party who dropped his aspiration after the ‘Ode Aye Declaration’ to support Dr. Eddy Olafeso. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he explains political development in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica