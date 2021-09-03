2023: Buhari to meet with S’East APC stakeholders next week

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the South East on Thursday next week. The President would also commission some projects built by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The meeting with South East stakeholders will hold in Imo State as announced by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi in Enugu on Thursday.

Governor Umahi had said according to source that the visit of the President was to strengthen the hold of APC in the zone and to fortify the stakeholders on the forthcoming on the Anambra State governorship election in Anambra State on November 6.

The president had within the week given his nod in support to the APC governorship candidate for the election, Senator Andy Uba.

Senator Uba emergence as the APC candidate in Anambra State was shrouded in controversies, as many of the aspirants are not in support of his candidature and have defected to other parties.

To arrest the situation and make amends, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has constituted a reconcilatory committee headed by Senator Osita Izunaso.

Among those who attended the meeting were serving Senators, Ministers, House of Representatives Members, five Anambra State House of Assembly members who defected to APC from APGA, PDP Senator, Stella Oduah who recently defected to APC, Senator Joy Emordi, former Minister of Labour, Emeka Wogu, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije and numerous others.

The former governor of Imo State and Presidential hopeful, Senator Rochas Okorocha was represented.

Like this: Like Loading...