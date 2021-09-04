2023: Buhari to meet with South East APC stakeholders next week

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari would meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the South East next week Thursday. The president would also commission some projects built by the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The meeting with South East stakeholders would hold in Imo State as announced by the Governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi in Enugu on Thursday. Umahi had said, according to a source, that the visit of the president was to strengthen the hold of APC in the zone and to fortify the stakeholders on the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on November 6. The president had within the week gave his nod in support of the APC governorship candidate for the election, Senator Andy Uba.

Uba emergences as APCcandidate was shrouded in controversies as many of the aspirants were not in support of his candidature and have defected in support of other parties. To arrest the situation and make amends, the Chairman of the APC governorship campaign council and governor of Imo State, Uzodinma, has constituted a reconciliatory committee headed by Senator Osita Izunaso. Among those who attended

