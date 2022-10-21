Top Stories

2023: Buhari unveils Tinubu’s action plan, vows to spearhead campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as former Lagos gov promises to deliver jobs, fight insecurity

*Osinbajo, Amaechi absent

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 polls, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday unveiled the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s Action Plan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who said Nigeria would be safer with the ruling party beyond 2023, also pledged to be at the forefront of electing the former Lagos State governor as his successor.

According to him, electing Tinubu would consolidate the achievements of his administration as the presidential candidate has the capacity, visionary leadership and track record to do more.

”It would be disastrous to allow a situation that will lead to the reversal of the progress our country has made. Let me add that I joyfully accept the position of the chairman of the campaign council we are unveiling today.

”Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is too well known for his capacity and can-do spirit. He stands tall in his track records as a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a man at home in every part of our country, and a truly visionary leader. All you need to do is think of Lagos in 1999 and 2022!,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the APC-led administration, Buhari noted that under his watch, Nigeria’s security personnel were better equipped and motivated.

He added that the exploits of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the battlefield have led to massive and successive operational successes in the quest to secure the country and provide adequate protection for lives and property of all citizens.

In his remarks, Tinubu declared: ”I seek to become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I know the way. My experience and past performance have shown that it will be through collective effort and national endeavour that we join hands, cross the divides and achieve our vision. I ask you to join Senator Shettima and I on this journey.”

On his Agenda for Renewed Hope for Nigeria, the APC Presidential candidate said standing on the foundation emplaced by the current administration, his administration will among other things, build a Nigeria, especially for the youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

Also present at the occasion were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the APC PCC/Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Chief Bisi Akande; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani amongst others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife as well as the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi were, however, conspicuously absent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Delta: Robbers attack bullion van, kill policeman, cart away cash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Daredevil armed robbers yesterday ambushed a bullion, conveying money to Asaba, Delta State, on the everbusy Benin-Asaba Expressway and killed a policeman. The robbers rained bullets on the police escorts and the driver and emptied the billion van. The acting state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said the hoodlums suddenly attacked […]
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: I’m ready to sell Chelsea – Abramovich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is planning to sell the club. In a statement on the Premier League club’s website, businessman Abramovich said it was an “incredibly difficult decision to make”, which “pains” him. It follows days of speculation that the club would go up for sale, reports the BBC. Billionaire Hansjorg Wyss […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG crisis: Another governing council member resigns

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Hours after the resignation of Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), another member of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Bayo Adaralegbe, has tendered his resignation. The resignation letter dated September 18, 2020 entitled: ‘Resignation from the Governing Council of UNILAG,” was addressed to the Minister of Education, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica