2023: Buhari unveils Tinubu’s action plan, vows to spearhead campaign

…as former Lagos gov promises to deliver jobs, fight insecurity

*Osinbajo, Amaechi absent

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 polls, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday unveiled the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s Action Plan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who said Nigeria would be safer with the ruling party beyond 2023, also pledged to be at the forefront of electing the former Lagos State governor as his successor.

According to him, electing Tinubu would consolidate the achievements of his administration as the presidential candidate has the capacity, visionary leadership and track record to do more.

”It would be disastrous to allow a situation that will lead to the reversal of the progress our country has made. Let me add that I joyfully accept the position of the chairman of the campaign council we are unveiling today.

”Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is too well known for his capacity and can-do spirit. He stands tall in his track records as a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a man at home in every part of our country, and a truly visionary leader. All you need to do is think of Lagos in 1999 and 2022!,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the APC-led administration, Buhari noted that under his watch, Nigeria’s security personnel were better equipped and motivated.

He added that the exploits of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the battlefield have led to massive and successive operational successes in the quest to secure the country and provide adequate protection for lives and property of all citizens.

In his remarks, Tinubu declared: ”I seek to become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I know the way. My experience and past performance have shown that it will be through collective effort and national endeavour that we join hands, cross the divides and achieve our vision. I ask you to join Senator Shettima and I on this journey.”

On his Agenda for Renewed Hope for Nigeria, the APC Presidential candidate said standing on the foundation emplaced by the current administration, his administration will among other things, build a Nigeria, especially for the youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

Also present at the occasion were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of the APC PCC/Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Chief Bisi Akande; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani amongst others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife as well as the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi were, however, conspicuously absent.

