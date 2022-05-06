2023: Buhari vindicated by Nigerian youth

D uring the Commonwealth Business Forum which was part of the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Westminster on Wednesday, 18 April 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari was interviewed alongside other heads of governments. While giving a response to an interview question about a completely different subject matter, President Buhari told the world that a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and that Nigerian youths want everything free because of the oil-producing status of the Nigerian nation! This negative presidential profiling of Nigerian youths as people who do not develop themselves and would not want to work to solve their needs was viewed as a national embarrassment by the citizenry of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The youth constituency of the country in particular staged a protest through social media to condemn that negative presidential profiling.

The social media revolt that followed that presidential comment was labelled “Lazy Nigerian Youths”. Officials of Buhari’s government who tried to defend him from the backlash claimed that he did not use the word “lazy” in describing Nigerian youths. However, in the view of dispassionate analysts, that defence did not suffice because there was no difference between the import of President Buhari’s statement and the interpretation or tag given to it by Nigerian youths. As an offshoot of the negative presidential profiling of Nigerian youths, the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force began another negative profiling of Nigerian youths, especially the male gender.

This notorious police squad would conclude that a Nigerian youth is a criminal based on the particular youngster’s fashion preferences like dreadlocks, tattoos and so on. They brutalized and even killed several youths on that account. In response, Nigerian youths staged decentralized protests known as “EndSARS protests” which locked Nigeria down for days. The protests cost the nation lives of many youngsters who were killed at the Lekki toll gate, many police personnel who died through mob action and a lot of material resources.

One remarkable thing about the EndSARS protests is that through it, Nigerian youths were able to articulate that all the decay and problems of the country arose from poor or bad governance. Hence, the youths demanded good governance. It was at that point that the managers of the establishments in Nigeria cracked down on the protests using available resources at their disposal including the military that were allegedly ordered to open fire on the End- SARS protesters. On 20th October 2020, the world watched in shock as personnel of the Nigerian Army mowed down unarmed Nigerian citizens drawn largely from the youth constituency at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

Even though this massacre of Nigerian citizens by those who should protect them from aggressions attracted global condemnation, it was the last straw that broke the resolve of the Nigerian youths to extract good governance from the managers of the official establishment. In post-EndSARS reviews, many patriotic and eminent Nigerians had praised the ingenuity and coordination demonstrated by the Nigerian youth during the EndSARS protests. However, they charged the Nigerian youth constituency to hone their acts and deploy them in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to elect the type of leadership they desire and create a new Nigeria which will support and push their hopes and aspirations to fruition.

The entire world anticipated that Nigerian youths would utilize the opportunity of the 2023 general elections to stage a democratic revolution which could bequeath Nigeria with the good leadership which her citizenry had long craved for. It was expected that Nigerian youths would use the opportunity of the 2023 general elections to drive home the “LazyNigerianYouths” protest by disproving President Buhari’s submission that they were people who wanted everything free. I want to inform those, who like me, expected a democratic revolution from Nigerian youths in 2023 that from all indications, especially the body language of the Nigerian youths, that we are in for a big disappointment! Nigerian youths are busy chasing financial hand-outs and giving endorsements to the very Nigerian gerontocrats who ordered the shooting of their unarmed mates at EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate on 20th October 2020.

Nigerian youths have forgotten that their destinies are daily raped by those they are endorsing for governance in 2023 while ignoring the likes of Anyim, Durotoye, Obi, Momodu etc. That Nigerian universities have been under lock and key due to the ongoing industrial action staged by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to protest poor funding and management of education in Nigeria is not reasonable enough to catalyse Nigerian youths into a democratic revolution using the window of the approaching 2023 general elections.

What of the high costs of living in the country, the worsening security challenges, the collapse of the Nigerian economy, the geometrically rising debt profile of Nigeria, the scarcity of food and many order indices of the failed nation which are witnessed in the Nigerian nation? While one wonders what happened to the spirit of EndSARS; and why Nigerian youths are unwilling to deploy it to the ballot box via the 2023 general elections, it is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually being vindicated by Nigerian youths!

