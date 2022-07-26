News

2023: ‘Buhari’ll hand over to an Igbo man’

The leader of the Supreme Council of Nigeria and former Commissioner for Environment in Anambra State, Nkwo Nnabuchi, has reiterated the call for Nigerians to trade with caution in the forthcoming general election or be consumed by election violence.

Nnabuchi, who spoke to New Telegraph at his Ngbakwu country home in the Awka North Local Government Area of the state, noted that nothing would make the power shift to go to the North this time.

 

This call came only a few weeks after the National Council of the Traditional Supreme Council of Nigeria had its annual retreat in his residence, where they had a closed door meeting to deliberate, among other things, the state of the national issues.

 

He stated further what is certain is that the next president of the country would come to the South- East geo-political zone, but strictly observed that the person and the party is yet to be revealed.

 

Nnabuchi said that it is worrisome that Nigerians have not learnt its lesson after 62 years of its nationhood, adding that the way and man-  ner Nigerians are working towards achieving the so-called democratic governance negates the principle of justice, equity and good conscience.

Ndigbo, he said, should go back to their ancestral tradition if they want to be part of Nigeria, even as he added that the gods of Ndigbo are angry that they abandoned it, while the West and the North had held to their religion and tradition.

 

