2023: Buhari’s govt laced with tribalism, nepotism – Abaribe alleges

The former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over alleged regionalism.

Abaribe accused Buhari-led government of being fair only to the Northern part of the country. Featuring on Arise TV yesterday, the lawmaker, who defected recently to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the current administration had downplayed non-northern region. Abaribe said: “The APC government-led by President Muhammadu Buhari was not fair.

He was totally unfair to the people, who are not from what he claims is his own place. “At the time I was saying that, I was talking for the rest of Nigeria and I will continue to advocate for Nigeria.” Abaribe also explained why he ignored the All Progressives Congress, APC, after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The lawmaker said he chose the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA due to his ideology

