News

2023: Buhari’s govt laced with tribalism, nepotism – Abaribe alleges

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over alleged regionalism.

 

Abaribe accused Buhari-led government of being fair only to the Northern part of the country. Featuring on Arise TV yesterday, the lawmaker, who defected recently to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the current administration had downplayed non-northern region. Abaribe said: “The APC government-led by President Muhammadu Buhari was not fair.

 

He was totally unfair to the people, who are not from what he claims is his own place. “At the time I was saying that, I was talking for the rest of Nigeria and I will continue to advocate for Nigeria.” Abaribe also explained why he ignored the All Progressives Congress, APC, after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The lawmaker said he chose the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA due to his ideology

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ukraine’s allies pledge more arms to help win war

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Russia gives fresh ultimatum to fighters in Mariupol Ukraine’s allies have pledged to send more weapons to help it defend against a renewed Russian offensive. The US and others vowed to send artillery, anti-tank and air defence aid to Kyiv during a 90-minute video call on Tuesday, reports the BBC. Ukraine says it needs […]
News

FG panics African countries pressures firms to leave Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, says several African countries are mounting pressure on companies registered and operating in Nigeria to relocate to their countries. Adebayo, who on Thursday led other agencies to appear before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to queries from the Auditor General […]
News

Sokoto Revamps Girl-child Science, Technical Education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Sokoto State government has revamped the girl-child science and technical education as part of policy inclusiveness and balancing the gender disparity in both general and science-based education in the state.​ This was made known during a familiarity tour of critical infrastructure under Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration, to assess the extend of work in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica