2023: Buhari’s in-law, Sha’aban dumps APC over senatorial primaries

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Sani Sha’aban, yesterday dumped the party over issues arising from the conduct of the primaries that produced Senator Uba Sani as the candidate of party in the state.

Addressing a press conference through the Director of Shabaan Campaign Organisation, Mr. Joshua Danladi Ephraim, Sha’aban who is a son in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he decided to leave the APC because it has no regard for the rule of law in the conduct of its activities.

Shaba’an had after the governorship primary election in May 2022 approached the Federal High Court in Kaduna to seek justice over his exclusion from the election by the state leadership of APC. However, the federal High Court presided over by Justice Mohammed Garba Umar had ruled that he had no jurisdiction over the matter.

Sha’aban had proceeded to the Appellant Court to appeal the matter, and vowed to pursue the case to logical conclusion despite leaving the party. Buhari’s Son in law also accused the party of impunity, and injustice. In his resignation letter addressed to the chairman of his ward, Hanwa in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of the state.

He said recent developments within the party had compelled him to reconsider his membership of the party, adding the party has become alienated from the masses.

However, when asked of his next political move, he said he would consult before making his next move. He said: “Recent activities and events within the APC in Kaduna State in particular have compelled me to reconsider my membership of the APC. Despite all our best efforts, admonitions and best intentions.

 

