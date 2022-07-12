News Top Stories

2023: Buhari’s not leaving Nigeria worse off – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency yesterday debunked an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving Nigeria worse off than he met it when he took over power in 2015.

 

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, in a statement responding to an editorial published by a national daily, dismissed the report as ill-informed.

While acknowledging that the editorial was correct to note that Nigeria, like every other country in the world, was undergoing a period of hardship, he however  described as pure fantasy the suggestion that Buhari would not be leaving the country in a better place than he met it.

 

Shehu argued that the Buhari administration has been able to retrieve territories hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents and as well eliminate the ISWAP leader in an airstrike with the help of the U.S jets and British intelligence.

 

According to him, the Buhari’s government has found and implemented a solution to the age long conflicts between herders and farmers in the country by evolving the National Livestock Transformation Plan amongst others.

 

On what the government has done in it’s    fight against corruption, Shebu pointed out that the country had “seen hundreds of millions in stolen funds returned from abroad and used as social and welfare funds distributed directly to the poorest during the COVID-19 pandemic and the provision of longdelayed infrastructureroads, bridges, rail, and power.

 

