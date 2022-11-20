2023: Buhari’s promise to deliver free, fair elections, doubtful –Prof. Onyebeadi

As Nigeria enters fully into the political campaign season preparatory to the general elections in 2023, political analysts have been x-raying the activities of the political parties, candidates and the unfolding scenarios. In this chat, Prof Echefuna Onyebeadi, a United Nations Fellow and an Emeritus Professor of Engineering Economy shares with ONWUKA NZESHI, his perspectives on the state of the nation and the preparations for the crucial polls

Nigeria is preparing for a general election next year. What are your general impressions on the preparations?

Well, let me start by appreciating your news media for this opportunity to interact with you on the state of our country, Nigeria. The level of preparedness by those concerned is still being monitored. The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) has promised Nigerians free, fair and credible elections come 2023.

A new Electoral Act that allows for real time electronic transmission of election results has been signed into law. The electoral umpire INEC has also been reassuring Nigerians that 2023 elections wouldn’t be business as usual. The unfolding events that will lead to the forthcoming elections will show how prepared those concerned are to deliver on their promises.

Like you observed, President Buhari recently told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting that he will ensure free and fair elections. Can he be trusted given the desperate moves by his party to retain power ?

He promised the same for the 2019 general elections but did it happen so? Let’s watch and see if he would keep his promise this time around to ensure free and fair elections come 2023 without any duress.

On the issue of whether President Buhari can be trusted to keep his promise this time around, it is very doubtful going by his past records of failed promises. Should the he keep his promise this time around without any external pressure, he would have become the very first leopard in the world that has changed its spots!

It will be in the overall interest of Mr. President and the country for him to keep this one promise to ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2023 at least for posterity. This is one thing Mr. President should do for himself that can make Nigerians to tell him to go home in peace and sin no more after his tenure in office elapses.

Do you think that the INEC is prepared to deliver free, fair and credible elections given its handling of issues like voter registration and so called cleanup of the voters register?

The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu and his team have continued to assure Nigerians that they are prepared to deliver free, fair and credible elections come 2023. To promise is one thing but to fulfill the promise is yet another thing.

However, the manner the voter registration exercise ended abruptly and the fact that those who have registered are yet to be given their voters’ cards, raises some concern. Voter registration ought to be ongoing as people turn eighteen and become eligible to vote in elections. We do not need to wait until another election is around the corner to start registering voters.

It was widely reported in the news media recently that some foreigners, under- aged, fake names and dead people’s names were identified in the INEC voters register. How did this come about? I think it behooves INEC to produce fool proof and unencumbered voters registers that will be used for the forthcoming elections and continuously updated for subsequent elections.

The electoral umpire has been accused of attempting to bend the rules with respect to the nomination of some high profile candidates whom, records show, didn’t participate in primary elections. Don’t you think this is an ominous sign?

If the accusation against INEC in this regard is correct, then it is unfortunate. So far, INEC has been observed to be conscious of and obeying court orders. The onus is on those accusing INEC of bending the rules to prove it. INEC does not nominate candidates for election, the political parties do. Besides, the new 2022 Electoral Act is clear on how candidates for elective positions can emerge with appropriate sanctions for defaulters.

There are also reports of attempts by politicians to use the courts to frustrate the deployment of digital technology especially BVAS in the forthcoming elections. How do you see such moves?

I think it is now too late in the day for anybody to stop the deployment of digital technology in the forthcoming elections. The new Electoral Act of 2022 is already a law of the federation which provides for a digital election process. It will be an abuse of court processes and waste of time for anybody to try to or want to use the courts to scuttle the deployment of digital technology particularly for the forthcoming elections. Attempts at such will surely be an exercise in futility.

Do you think that the security situation in different parts of the country will allow for free, fair, credible polls?

The security situation in the country is highly worrisome. If nothing is done to curtail the wide spread insecurity in the country, it may even be difficult to hold any election not to talk of having a free, fair and credible elections.

What about the political class? Do you think they are prepared to play by the rules given the ethnic, religious and regional narratives they are promoting?

Election is about getting the right people to provide leadership, deliver on their promises and the desires of the people. So, giving any ethnic, religious and regional colouration to the electioneering process at this point in time isn’t the way to go!

Luckily, the Nigerian electorates are getting more aware and sensitive not to be deceived anymore on those narratives of some selfish politicians whose only credentials are ethnic, religious and/or where they come from.

The feelers one is getting is that, come 2023, there will be a major paradigm shift in our electoral processes and elections. People are tired of the promises of politicians that are observed more in the breach. This time around, politicians should showcase what they have done in the past to justify our confidence in what they say they will do after being elected. Many of our politicians have serious trust, integrity factor, competence and credibility deficiencies that are difficult to overlook. In this dispensation, I want to believe that competence, how to and not what to, shall drive the electioneering process.

As the campaigns begin, what do you think are the salient issues that should be top on the agenda for Nigerians to assess the candidates and make the right choice?

Ordinarily, the first thing to have been sorted out before the 2023 elections is for us to have effectively decided on the governance model we should adopt that will be a win-win situation for all.

The present mode of governance is a military fraud that is predicated on a fraudulent document styled 1999 constitution as amended which is alien to what was discussed and agreed by the founding leaders of Nigeria.

This country has been on a wild goose chase since January 15, 1966 when the military usurped power by force and derailed our agreed type of governance model.

The founding leaders of Nigeria agreed and operated a Federal System of governance which worked well for us prior to the military interregnum and not the present imposed and unjust military, unitary system that diminishes our values, limits our development, retards our growth and tends to erode our primary identities.

It is imperative to restructure Nigeria to align with the vision of the founding leaders of Nigeria if the country Nigeria as presently constituted is to remain one united country, make any meaningful progress and/or be relevant in the comity of nations.

So, as the 2023 elections gets nearer and electioneering campaigns are on the ascendancy without first restructuring Nigeria, this issue of restructuring Nigeria should become the main campaign issue for which those aspiring to rule the country must make their position known, how they intend to achieve it and over what period of time. This shouldn’t however erode other burning issues such as the safety of lives and properties in the country, the economy, fight against corruption, human capital development, infrastructural development and so on.

The campaigns leading to 2023 elections should be issues based on the way forward for Nigeria.

The politicians shouldn’t just roll out promises, they should tell us in concrete terms how they intend to accomplish their promises if voted into office.

What is your candid assessment of the record of performance of the APC in the last seven years?

Let me start by reiterating that though I am politically active, I am not a partisan politician. I am not a card carrying member of any political party.

Having made that clarification, my honest assessment of the performance of the APC as a party and in government in the last seven years is very unsavoury, abysmally woeful and highly bloody with the highest waste of human lives in a supposedly peace time. This is a government with a dishonourable record of corrosive rulership, absentee leadership and very corrupt such that what was known as corruption hitherto is a child’s play. It has been the most nepotistic and most incompetent government in Nigeria’s history with the perchance of never keeping to its promises just to mention a few.

It is on record that Buhari’s APC regime has not fulfilled any of the 62 promises they made to Nigerians. Not even one! No wonder that they have acquired the acronym of “All Promises Cancelled” (APC).

Yet, this same APC with such a dismal record of non-performance still wants Nigerians to vote them back to power again come 2023 on a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a multi-religious, multi-ethnic, grossly polarised and highly divided country; with a presidential candidate that has several unsavoury baggage. I really wonder what these people think of Nigerians

