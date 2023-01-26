News

2023: Buhari’s support for Tinubu’s victory unquestionable – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the Presidential flagbearer of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 Presidential election was unquestionable.

This was a reaction to an allegation raised by an erstwhile ally of the President turned vitriolic critic, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, who on a recent national television program said that Buhari was not committed to the emergence of Tinubu as his successor. A Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, while reacting to the allegation, said: “Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC. “Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. “His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

 

