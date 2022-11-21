News Top Stories

2023: Cabal, military officers deploy $1m to lobby appointments, replace Service Chiefs –CSO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

 

A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Security and Good Governance (CSO) has alleged ongoing moves by some officers in the military and members of the cabal inside the Presidency, to influence and secure the removal of the current Service and Intelligence Chiefs and replace them with their stooges ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a press statement signed by spokesman of the Centre, ComradeMusa Saleh Malumfashi and made available to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, the group disclosed that already more than $1 million have gone into what was described as a scheme bent on destabilising the security apparatus of the country for personal gains.

While noting that this would negatively affect the war against terror that has received a boost with the coordinated actions of the current Service and Intelligence Chiefs, the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to beam his torchlight on some officers that have exhibited the tendencies of inordinate ambition and greed also hinted of plot to carryout mass retirement in the Army.

He said: “It has come to our notice that certain greedy and unpatriotic elements in the military are scheming and plotting the sack of the Service and Intelligence Chiefs to be replaced by their stooges so that they can feast on the security votes during elections and partake in the rigging of elections for the highest bidders.

 

“This must not be allowed to happen as it will amount to truncating our nascent democracy and draw us back on the war against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.”

 

The CSO while further alleging that the dangerous move was being orchestrated by some cabals inside the Presidency who were negotiating, lobbying as well as encouraging the officers, added that the cabals were boldly bragging about their role in the sack of the immediate past Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) stressing that millions of dollars have exchanged hands already.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

